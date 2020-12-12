Minecraft players earn this achievement when they successfully collect a fish with a bucket.

The worlds of Minecraft are plentiful and filled to the brim with living mobs that players can encounter and interact with. Many of these mobs call oceans and bodies of water their home, such as squids, dolphins, and of course, fish.

Players can actually earn a rather easy to obtain achievement in-game with just a bucket and by keeping their eyes peeled for fish. On top of the achievement, players will get to keep the fish they collect, which can be turned into a quick food source.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "I am a Marine Biologist" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: I am a Marine Biologist

Before players can jump right into catching fish, they will first need to acquire a bucket. Unfortunately, Minecraft players can't just use their hands to grab fish.

Attempting to just punch or slash at a fish with a weapon, will result in the mob being slain. Players can collect food this way, but unfortunately that method will not award this particular achievement.

Buckets can be found in chests inside of naturally generated structures in the game. Players who have already found a dungeon, village, or woodland mansion may already have a bucket on hand or may want to double-check those structures.

Furthermore, lots of different chests have a high chance to contain iron ingots, such as shipwrecks (Java Edition), buried treasure, mineshafts, jungle temples, and more.

All a player will need to find is three pieces of iron in order to just craft a bucket for themselves. Minecraft players can also go the mining route if they prefer, finding and smelting iron ore found throughout the world.

Minecraft players can craft a bucket by combining three iron ingots at a crafting table (Image via Minecraft.net)

In order to craft a bucket, Minecraft players will need to combine three iron ingots at a crafting table. With a bucket now on hand, players can then begin the hunt for fish and finish the final steps for this achievement.

Time to Collect a Fish

Minecraft players earn the "I am a Marine Biologist" achievement once they successfully collect a fish with a bucket (Image via docm77/YouTube)

Now all Minecraft players will need to do is find a large body of water such as an ocean or river. Eventually, a fish will be encountered swimming about in the water. Just jump right on into the water and use the bucket on the fish. Players will catch the fish and earn the achievement.

