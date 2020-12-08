There are thousands of different Tropical Fish in Minecraft that players can encounter naturally in warm ocean biomes.

Fish have been a staple food source for communities near water since mankind's earliest days. As humans have evolved, fish have even become treasured pets and can be observed in aquariums across the world.

In Minecraft, Tropical Fish act the same way and can serve similar purposes as their real-world counterparts. With 2,700 variations that can be naturally found in the game, Minecraft players will have their work cut out for them if they want to see them all.

This article will showcase the different variations of Tropical Fish that can be encountered across the worlds of Minecraft.

How to find Tropical Fish in Minecraft

Tropical Fish were an exceptional addition that added life and color to the oceans and the aquariums in player houses of Minecraft.

However, there are a couple of immediate differences between Tropical Fish in the Java Edition and Bedrock Edition that players should be aware of.

#1 Where they spawn: Tropical Fish can be found naturally spawning in lukewarm, warm, and deep lukewarm ocean biomes in Java Edition. In Bedrock Edition, on the other hand, Tropical Fish really only spawn in warm ocean biomes.

#2 How they spawn: In Java Edition, Tropical Fish spawn in groups of eight with a random variety of any of the naturally occurring patterns. In Bedrock Edition, Tropical Fish spawn in groups of 3-5 with pre-determined patterns or in groups of 1-3, with a random assortment of naturally generated patterns.

In both Editions of Minecraft, Tropical Fish can be collected using a water bucket and will not survive outside of water. They will also drop a Tropical Fish food item and 1-3 experience when killed by a player.

Varieties of Tropical Fish

Image via u/BobbleBunny/reddit.com

With the boring details out of the way, it's time to tackle the more interesting information.

There are 22 common varieties of Tropical Fish that spawn about 90% of the time in Java Edition. A Tropical Fish will spawn with a unique combination of pattern, size, and color only about 10% of the time.

The 22 common variates of Tropical Fish include White-Silver Sun Streak, Tomato Clownfish, Yellow Tang, White-Gray Dasher, Parrotfish, Queen Angel Fish, Red Cichlid, Red Lipped Blenny, Red Snapper, Threadfin, Cotton Candy Betta, Dottyback, Emperor Red Snapper, Goatfish, Moorish Idol, Ornate Butterfly, Anemone, Black Tang, Blue Dory, Butterfly Fish, Cichlid, and Clownfish.

Players should note that there are no common varieties for Tropical Fish in Bedrock Edition. When Tropical Fish are naturally generated, they will spawn in a randomized assortment of patterns, sizes, and colors.

There are 2,700 variations of Tropical Fish that can be found naturally in Minecraft. Players would need to employ the use of console commands in order to see any variation of Tropical Fish with the color black in-game. Players who go this route will have access to an additional 884 possible Tropical Fish variations.

Phew! That's a ton of information. Good luck to players who attempt to collect all of the different variations of Tropical Fish.

