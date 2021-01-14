Minecraft players earn the "Librarian" achievement when they craft a bookshelf for the first time.

As the famous saying goes, knowledge is power. That is absolutely the case in Minecraft, as bookshelves are required in order to access some of the most powerful enchants in the entire game.

Bookshelves will enhance the potency of an enchanting table, which will allow players to access a greater variety of formidable and stronger enchantments.

Crafting a bookshelf can seem like a daunting task, but this guide will provide clear and concise steps on how to complete the process. At the end of this process, players will not only learn how to craft a bookshelf, but receive a nifty achievement as well.

This article breaks down how players can obtain the "Librarian" achievement in Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Librarian

Bookshelves are clearly a very useful block for players to get their hands on. They can be found already generated inside of libraries and the occasional house in some villages.

There is also a chance that they can be purchased from novice-level librarian villagers for nine emeralds a piece.

However, the achievement does require players to make their own bookshelf at a crafting table in order to earn it. Players who have already encountered, found, or purchased a crafting table can thereby complete the achievement in a rather clever way.

When a bookshelf is broken by anything other than a tool with the Silk Touch enchantment, it will drop three books. Those books can then be used by players to craft their "own" bookshelf.

Otherwise, players will need to get their hands on a minimum of three books through a different method. Books can be acquired in a variety of different ways.

The crafting recipe for a book in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

They can be crafted at a crafting table by combining three pieces of paper and a single piece of leather. The paper can be obtained by combining three pieces of sugar cane that players have gathered from the Overworld.

Leather is a drop item from cows, mooshrooms, horses, mules, llamas, donkeys, and hoglins. It can also be recieved as a junk item while fishing throughout Minecraft's Overworld.

The crafting recipe for a bookshelf in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Books can also be purchased from apprentice-level librarian villagers, at the rate of four books per single emerald.

Once players have obtained three books, the only other stuff they will need is six wooden planks from any variety of trees. Wooden planks can be quickly converted from logs, that come from the various trees in Minecraft's Overworld.

Once players have crafted their very first bookshelf, they will earn the "Librarian" achievement.