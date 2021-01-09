Minecraft players earn the Overkill achievement when they deal nine hearts' worth of damage in a single hit for the first time.

There are a plethora of hostile mobs that can be encountered in Minecraft. Luckily for players, there is an even greater assortment of ways to deal with them.

One of the best ways to defeat any monster in Minecraft is by using an enchanted weapon. If the weapon is made out of a powerful enough material and has a good enchantment on it, players will be able to earn a special achievement.

This article breaks down how Minecraft players can obtain the Overkill achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Overkill

To earn the Overkill achievement, players will first need to equip themselves with a powerful enough weapon. Nine hearts' worth of damage is not a small amount by any means.

Players can get rather creative with enchanting in order to make a weapon that is capable of dealing that amount of damage.

Crafting a sword made out of high-quality material is a good place to start. Netherite swords may be the most powerful, but one made out of diamond will suffice.

Diamonds are also a bit easier to come by. Hunting down Netherite can be a time-consuming and dangerous process.

The crafting recipe for a diamond sword in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can craft a sword in Minecraft by combining a single stick with two pieces of the appropriate crafting material at a crafting table.

A diamond sword itself is capable of dealing three-and-a-half hearts' worth of damage in a single strike. An enchantment will be necessary to boost the power of the sword high enough to earn the Overkill achievement.

There are two different enchantments that would help players earn the achievement: Bane of Arthropods and Smite.

The maximum level of each one of these enchantments will increase the amount of damage that players can deal to certain mobs by 6.25 hearts' worth.

Once players have enchanted a diamond sword with the maximum level of one of these particular enchantments, they will have a weapon that is powerful enough to earn the Overkill achievement.

Minecraft players who choose Bane of Arthropods will need to strike a mob that is considered an arthropod, such as a spider. Meanwhile, players who opted to use Smite will need to strike an undead mob, such as a zombie.