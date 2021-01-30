Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Plethora of Cats" achievement upon taming twenty stray cats from villages.

Cats are beloved feline creatures that can be found untamed in both villages and swamp huts in Minecraft's Overworld. Players who encounter stray cats who spawn in villages have the potential to befriend and tame them.

Similar to their real life counterparts, stray cats in Minecraft can be a bit skittish. Minecraft players will need to be patient, careful, and woo them over with some fish in order to tame them.

Once a cat has been tamed, it will serve as a furry companion for players during their Minecraft adventures. After twenty stray cats have been tamed, players will earn the achievement.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft Bedrock players can obtain the "Plethora of Cats" achievements.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Plethora of Cats

Minecraft players are first going to need to acquire some fish that can be used to befriend and tame the stray cats for the achievement. Cats love fish, and players are going to need to get their hands on a healthy amount of either raw cod or raw salmon.

Fishing is by far the most straightforward way to obtain these food items. A fishing rod, a little bit of time, patience, and a body of water, are all that is required.

Players looking for a more hands on approach can hop into the water and find these living mobs. A few quick punches or a thrust with a trident, will result in a raw piece of the corresponding fish dropping.

Once players have some fish, they are going to need to find a village next. Stray cats are required to spawn in villages depending on how many owned beds are inside of the village.

One stray cat will spawn inside of a village per 4 owned beds, with a total of 5 stray cats that can spawn in a single village.

Only owned beds count towards cat spawning, which means that a villager must have claimed the bed.

Approaching a stray cat with a piece of fish in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Cats are skittish, so players should approach cats slowly while sneaking and having a piece of raw fish in their hand. Players should then use the piece of fish on the cat to attempt to tame them.

It may take a few different pieces of fish, but eventually the cat will be tamed. Players will be able to see a visual cue when they have been successful, as floating red hearts will appear and the cat will gain a red collar.

Taming a stray cat in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

The best part about this achievement is that players do not need to tame all twenty cats all on the same world. Players can expedite getting the achievement by making a copy world once they have acquired fish and found a stray cat or two.

This should be done before a players has tamed any cats at all, and have everything they need ready to do so.

This way, players can quickly tame a total of twenty different stray cats. Minecraft players who are in no rush to get the achievement, can also slowly obtain the achievement over time. The choice is up to each player.

Once a total of twenty stray cats have been tamed across all of a player's worlds, they will earn the "Plethora of Cats" achievement on Bedrock Edition.