Minecraft players earn this advancement by successfully hitting any entitiy with a thrown trident.

The Minecraft advancement system was put into the game by Mojang, to help guide players throughout the various aspects of the game. This particular advancement will test a player's technical skills, to see if they are able to successfully perform a particular ranged attack.

The advancement itself is actually quite easy for most Minecraft players to complete, but the tricky part is actually obtaining the trident itself in-game.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "A Throwaway Joke" advancement

Minecraft Advancement Guide: A Throwaway Joke

Throwing a trident so it makes contact with any entitiy, is actually not that difficult to do for the majority of players. All a player really needs to do is find a target, aim, hold down the action button or on a mouse, and then release. Boom, headshot.

Even for players who may struggle with performing a ranged attack, could make it incredibly difficult to miss by controlling the placement of a neutral mob.

Image via Minecraft

A player can find a pig or other neutral mob in the open world, and then trap it inside some fence posts. The Minecraft player would then be able to get within inches of the target, which would make missing the attack near impossible.

Gaming doesn't come naturally to everyone, so feel free to employ this strategy without any shame.

How to get a trident in Minecraft

Image via Bigbst4tz2/YouTube

The real difficulty of this advancement is actually obtaining the trident itself. Tridents can be acquired by slaying Drowned, which are most commonly found near Ocean Ruins.

Drowned can actually be naturally spawned into the game or forced by players to occur. After a zombie is underwater for 45 continuous seconds, it will transform into a Drowned. This means that if a player can find zombies, they would be able to convert them into Drowned to try and farm for a trident drop.

Killing Drowned is the only way for Minecraft players to get their hands on the weapon, which is needed for the "A Throwaway Joke" advancement.

Although Tridents do not have the most common drop rate in the world, Minecraft players should not be discouraged if it takes them a while to finally hunt down and acquire one.

Once a player gets their hands on a trident, it should be smooth sailing to obtaining the advancement.

