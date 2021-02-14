Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Sleep with the Fishes" achievement by spending a full in-game day underwater.

There are plenty of exciting structures and unique mobs to discover the ocean depths of Minecraft. This Minecraft achievement encourages spending time beneath the waves.

To earn this achievement, Minecraft Bedrock players will need to spend twenty minutes straight underwater. As in the real world, players who stay underwater lose their breath and suffocate or need to resurface for air.

In Minecraft, there are a variety of ways to safely stay underwater. The includes crouching on a magma block, drinking potions of water breathing, or using the power effect of a conduit.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Sleep with the Fishes

To earn the "Sleep with the Fishes" Minecraft Bedrock achievement, players will need to use a method to safely stay underwater.

One of the most obvious options is to use a few different potions of water breathing. This option will prevent players from dying of suffocation.

A potion of water breathing can be made at a brewing stand by combining a water bottle, a pufferfish, and a piece of nether wart.

The potion will last for a duration of three minutes by default. It can be amplified to a total of eight minutes by adding redstone to the potion.

With this method, players will need to acquire a minimum of three potions of water breathing to complete the achievement.

Another option for Minecraft Bedrock players is to crouch on a magma block. These blocks produce a whirlpool bubble column, which players can stand in to replenish their breath.

This means that players can simply hold down crouch on a magma block for twenty minutes straight to earn the "Sleep with the Fishes" achievement.

The only major drawback to this method is that players will need to stand still for twenty full minutes, which can be tedious and boring.

As a final method, Minecraft Bedrock players can also make use of the effect granted by conduits.

Conduits grant the powerful effect known as "Conduit Power" to all players in the appropriate radius of the conduit. This powerful magical boon grants water breathing, which players can use to complete the achievement.

Minecraft players are welcome to use any method they prefer. The key is to just stay underwater for a full in-game day to earn the achievement.

