Trading with villagers or the Wandering Trader are great ways for Minecraft players to obtain specific items in-game

Minecraft is a world brimming with life, as there are plenty of other living creatures that a player may encounter during in-game adventures.

One of the mobs that players can encounter are villagers, which are humanoid-like creatures, that follow their own schedules and can be found inhabiting villagers throughout the Overworld.

Minecraft players can trade with villagers in order to buy and sell items by using emeralds as the currency. Players who buy and sell with these mobs enough will be eligible to receive achievements as an additional reward.

This article breaks down how to effectively trade with villagers and the Wandering Trader in Minecraft, and thus how to get "The Haggler" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: The Haggler

Minecraft villages can be found all throughout the Overworld in a wide variety of different biomes.

Villagers can be found inhabiting these collections of structures, which makes a village the place players will need to go in order to earn this achievement.

If a villager is employed and has a profession, they have the ability to sell items to players for emeralds or buy items off players and give emeralds in return. Once players interact with employed villagers, they will be able to see what items are currently up for trade.

In order to earn "The Haggler" achievement, players need to acquire or spend a total of thirty emeralds by trading with villagers or the Wandering Trader.

It is recommended that players stick to trading with villagers, as the Wandering Trader can be rather difficult to locate at times. He also offers some rather exotic and niche trades, which does not make him the best partner for bulk trading.

On top of earning an achievement, villager trades can be a great way for players to stuff their pockets. However, players who want to be the most efficient and cost effective will need to pick the trades that are the best deals for them.

The video above and this article detail some of the best trades that players can perform with villagers in all of Minecraft.

Minecraft players can technically perform any trade to earn this achievement, but the ones that they are recommended to look for are ones to sell off bulk items for emeralds.

Good examples of this are selling wool to shepherd villagers, sticks to fletcher villagers, and various crops to farmer villagers. This will allow players to profit off of unloading bulk items they may already have or be able to get the targeted items quickly.

If players can not find a villager that is employed with the right profession, they can change the profession of villagers by following the steps detailed in this guide.

Once players have either acquired or spent 30 emeralds by trading, they will earn "The Haggler" achievement on Bedrock Edition.