Minecraft Achievement Guide: Time to Strike!

Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Time to Strike!" achievement by crafting a sword for the first time.

Minecraft is a beautiful, colorful and blocky world that is just waiting to be explored. During a player's travels in-game, they will be able to encounter an assortment of friendly animals, villagers and wildlife.

However, not everything in the world of Minecraft is all sunshine and rainbows. There are dangerous enemies that players will need to face in the world as well, particularly after night falls.

In order to defend themselves, Minecraft players can craft a sword to use as a form of protection against anyone who would wish to do them harm.

Doing this activity for the first time not only grants the sword itself but also a pretty neat achievement. This is a great introductory achievement as it can be done very quickly and without much hassle.

This article breaks down how to make a sword in Minecraft and explains how to earn the "Time to Strike!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement: Time to Strike!

Luckily for Minecraft players, making a sword is not that difficult of a task.

Making a sword only requires a crafting table, a single stick and two pieces of appropriate material.

A crafting table can be quickly obtained by combining four wooden planks in the player crafting window. Wooden planks can be acquired by converting wood logs in a crafting window, which come from the various trees growing throughout Minecraft's Overworld.

Minecraft players can make four sticks by combining two wooden planks at a crafting table.

The crafting recipe for a stone sword in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

The blade parts of the sword can be made out of six different materials, which are wood, iron, gold, stone, diamond and netherite.

In terms of getting the achievement, the type of sword that a player makes does not matter, and the choice is completely up to them.

Newer players will likely find that crafting a stone or wooden sword is quick and easy. For a wooden sword, players will need one stick and two wooden planks. Meanwhile, a stone sword requires two pieces of cobblestone and a stick.

After all the proper materials have been gathered, Minecraft players can make their sword by combining all of the components at a crafting table.

Once Minecraft Bedrock players have crafted their first sword, they will receive the "Time to Strike!" achievement.

