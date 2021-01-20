There are a handful of Minecraft Bedrock achievements that are rather simple to obtain, even for some of the newest and most inexperienced Minecraft players.

Minecraft is a fun and inviting open world sandbox game, with a variety of different places to explore and things to do. However, with the sheer number of different activity options, it can be overwhelming for newer players to decide where to start.

Luckily, there are a collection of different achievements in Bedrock Edition that can be obtained fairly easily. Completing the tasks outline in these achievements will help set up Minecraft players for success.

This article breaks down how to complete a collection of simple and easy Minecraft Bedrock achievements.

How to get a bunch of easy Minecraft Bedrock Achievements

There are five different achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition that can be completed as soon as a player spawns into a new game world.

The first achievement is called "Taking Inventory", which can be obtained by a player opening their inventory. By default the command for this is the E button on PC, Y on XBox, Triangle on PlayStation, X on Wii U & Nintendo Switch, and ••• on Mobile Devices.

This achievement can be obtained with just a simple button press and overall teaches players how to access their inventory.

Punching a tree for a wood log in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

The next achievement is called "Getting Wood", which players get by punching down a tree and obtaining a wood log. Wood is the primary crafting resource that players can use in the beginning of the game.

The crafting recipe for wooden planks in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

This wood can be transformed into wooden planks, which can be used to make all of the basic tools in the game and one of the most important blocks.

Speaking of that important block, players can make it by combining four wooden planks in the crafting window of the player inventory.

The crafting recipe for a crafting table in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

This block is called a crafting table and when players make one for the first time they will earn the "Benchmarking" achievement.

Minecraft players can use their new crafting table to make a variety of different items, pieces of equitment, and blocks in the whole game. One of those items is a pickaxe, which is used to help mine blocks.

The crafting recipe for a wooden pickaxe in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can get sticks by combining some wooden planks in the player crafting window or at a crafting table. Making a pickaxe will earn players the "Time to Mine!" achievement.

Once players have a pickaxe, they are all set to start mining. Minecraft players can click and drag the wooden pickaxe onto their hotbar and look for some stone blocks.

Mining stone blocks in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

To get the last easy achievement, Minecraft players will need to mine eight stone blocks. These blocks will give eight pieces of cobblestone that can be combined to make a furnace at a crafting table, which will grant the "Hot Topic" achievement.

A furnace is a very useful block that can be used to cook food, smelt ore, and much more. Furnaces need a fuel source such as coal or charcoal in order to be most effective.

The crafting recipe for a furnace in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Well there you have it, how to get five easy achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. The skills learned and items earned during this process should be very helpful for newer Minecraft players.