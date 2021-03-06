Minecraft players can locate rare structures by following explorer maps that can be purchased from cartographer villagers. Naturally generated structures are some of the best places to find rare and hard-to-find items in Minecraft.

The only problem with these structures is that players will typically need to spend time to find them or have to use an online tool for assistance.

Minecraft players also have the option to buy explorer maps from cartographer villagers. These maps will lead players directly to a woodland mansion, ocean monument, or a chest filled with buried treasure.

This method can be a great way for players to get their hands on items like a totem of undying, sponges, or a heart of the sea. Minecraft Bedrock players who follow one of these maps successfully will also be granted an achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Treasure Hunter

To earn the "Treasure Hunter" achievement, Minecraft players are first going to need to get their hands on an explorer map. These maps can be purchased directly from cartographer villagers, which can be found in some villages throughout the Overworld.

However, it can be a bit tricky to find a villager who already has a specific profession organically. Instead, players can go to a village that they know the location of and then change the profession of one of the villagers to become a cartographer.

This article details how to change the profession of a villager in Minecraft. In summary, players will need to destroy a villager's current job site block and then replace it with a cartography table.

An ocean explore map for sale from an apprentice-level cartographer villager in Minecraft.

Minecraft players can then buy an ocean explore map from apprentice-level cartographer villagers for 13 emeralds and one compass. The other option is buying a woodland explorer map from a journeyman-level cartographer villager for 14 emeralds and one compass.

From there, Minecraft players will just need to move the map into the main hand slot on their hotbar. Players can look down at the map and see that there will be an indication of where the structure is located.

The location of the structure may be pretty far away, so players should be prepared for quite a trek. The map naturally starts to fill in with color as players approach the structure. Players can use this to their advantage to make sure they are going the right way.

Once players start to approach the structure, they should make sure to keep the explore map in the main slot of their hotbar. After players enter into the structure, they will be granted the "Treasure Hunter" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft players will then be able to fully explore the structure for loot and enjoy their new achievement.