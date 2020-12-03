Minecraft players earn the "Remote Getaway" advancement when they traverse through an end gateway for the first time.

Minecraft advancements are a form of recognition for accomplishing noteworthy feats within the game. One of the ultimate advancements that a player can earn is slaying the Ender Dragon, which actually unlocks further game content for players to enjoy.

The entirety of the End dimension becomes available for Minecraft players at the point of slaying the final boss. However, they will first need to locate and traverse through an end gateway to leave the boss platform and explore the rest of the End.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Remote Getaway" advancement.

Minecraft Advancement Guide: Remote Getaway

After Minecraft players are successfully able to defeat the Ender Dragon, an end gateway will spawn near the edge of the main island.

This gateway is what players can use in order to gain access to outer islands that exist in the End dimension. An additional end gateway is generated every time that a player revives and kills the Ender Dragon but will cap out after spawning 20 total gateways.

Using the end gateway can be rather tricky as the portal portion is only about one block in size. This means that players will need to be a little creative and utilize either an ender pearl or a channel of water.

Using an ender pearl

Players can quickly dispose of some endermen to receive an ender pearl drop (Image via WIIFEROZ/YouTube)

The simplest way for a Minecraft player to use an end gateway is by using an ender pearl. There are a plethora of endermen scattered about the boss platform, where the Ender Dragon used to reside.

Players can quickly dispose of some of these endermen to eventually receive an ender pearl drop. Once players have an ender pearl in their inventory, they can use blocks to pillar themselves directly in position with the portal. After a quick throw, the player will be teleported to one of the surrounding outer islands of the End dimension.

Using a water channel

Minecraft players who have a bucket of water handy can place a water channel directly into the end gateway itself. With just a sprint swim, players will actually be able to pass through into the gateway. This is a pretty nifty trick that can be used as an alternative to the ender pearl method.

Congratulations! Minecraft players who followed this guide will have earned the "Remote Getaway" advancement.

