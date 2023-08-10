Minecraft announces over 40 free creator items in support of LGBTQIA+ communities

Minecraft's wide-sweeping appeal draws in players from all walks of life, backgrounds, and locations across the globe, and Mojang has taken an initiative to support the LGBTQIA+ community. In a change to the character creator for Bedrock Edition on August 9, 2023, players can now find over 40 free items to equip their characters with and wear in-game.
Unfortunately, due to the nature of Java Edition, these Minecraft additions are squarely placed within Bedrock. However, the move signifies a show of support for LGBTQIA+ players around the world well after Pride Month has concluded.
Many fans were delighted at these conclusions, though not all of the reception to Minecraft's announcement was positive.
Minecraft fans react to the inclusion of new LGBTQIA+ creator items
After Mojang's announcement on X, plenty of fans were thrilled to be able to customize their characters with the new items in Bedrock Edition. Unfortunately, some players and trolls came out to cause enmity between players by decrying the move. Regardless of the negativity, LGBTQIA+ fans continued to push through positively in the comments.
In other replies, some users sidestepped the announcements to lambast the new EULA changes made by Mojang and Microsoft, which have been highly controversial. The licensing changes have led to many popular multiplayer servers being at risk of being changed or removed to comply with the new set of rules put forth by the developers and publisher.
Some fans seemed to imply that Mojang making this move was an attempt to deflect from the recent EULA changes to Minecraft and the relatively light explanation given regarding how this would affect multiplayer servers. So far, many fans believe that Mojang has been skirting around the issue, and they are certainly panicking on X and elsewhere.
Interestingly enough, one reply sought to bring Minecraft's creator Markus "Notch" Persson into the discussion, likely as a trolling move due to Notch's previous controversial comments surrounding identity and orientation. However, Notch stated that he thought some inclusions were awesome and otherwise had no opinions.
Unfortunately, the reply thread devolved into pretty blatant bigotry, both toward the LGBTQIA+ community and other social and racial groups. Many of the most egregious comments didn't come from the Minecraft player base at all and were likely just individuals hoping to spread enmity or discontent among others.
At least a few replies from LGBTQIA+ players also remarked that Mojang was doing little more than corporate pandering toward members of the community, but this also spiraled into an argument between players as to whether the inclusion of the items was a positive in the realm of normalization or just a cynical attempt to deflect from EULA changes or pander to a certain player group.
Whatever the case may be, for LGBTQIA+ players who aren't keen on arguing on social media, this addition is likely a welcome one. Regardless of the pushback on X, Mojang has shown no signs of backing down, and the items remain free and equippable on all Bedrock Edition platforms, including Windows, consoles, and Android/iOS devices.