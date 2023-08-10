Minecraft announces over 40 free creator items in support of LGBTQIA+ communities

Minecraft's wide-sweeping appeal draws in players from all walks of life, backgrounds, and locations across the globe, and Mojang has taken an initiative to support the LGBTQIA+ community. In a change to the character creator for Bedrock Edition on August 9, 2023, players can now find over 40 free items to equip their characters with and wear in-game.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of Java Edition, these Minecraft additions are squarely placed within Bedrock. However, the move signifies a show of support for LGBTQIA+ players around the world well after Pride Month has concluded.

Many fans were delighted at these conclusions, though not all of the reception to Minecraft's announcement was positive.

Minecraft fans react to the inclusion of new LGBTQIA+ creator items

Join us and show your pride with over 40+ free character creator items available now. Minecraft is proud to support and uplift the LGBTQIA+ communities!Join us and show your pride with over 40+ free character creator items available now. pic.twitter.com/drihjL3HPn

After Mojang's announcement on X, plenty of fans were thrilled to be able to customize their characters with the new items in Bedrock Edition. Unfortunately, some players and trolls came out to cause enmity between players by decrying the move. Regardless of the negativity, LGBTQIA+ fans continued to push through positively in the comments.

In other replies, some users sidestepped the announcements to lambast the new EULA changes made by Mojang and Microsoft, which have been highly controversial. The licensing changes have led to many popular multiplayer servers being at risk of being changed or removed to comply with the new set of rules put forth by the developers and publisher.

void 🐠 @voidmatic @Minecraft y'all they've supported pride for a while now lmao idk why folks are acting shocked?

Yozy @YozyTweets @voidmatic @Minecraft Most of it is bait, u can just tell by all the nerd emojis and "L"s going around

Cream Girl™ @drawing_trans @Minecraft Making myself a trans character in Minecraft so I can double jump like Celeste or Brisket<3

Josh Baggatta @Boyoboy10001 @Minecraft Can worry about also taking down all those P2W servers too.

Sir Squier @SirSquier @Minecraft Bro you should be focused on the amount of community complains about your new EULA changes not some silly new items for a part of the game almost no one uses... including the largest part of your community, Java edition.

Darkrio @mvl666_Darkrio @SirSquier @Minecraft Bedrock has more players. Yes that's simply because it's on like 10 different platforms, but it's still the majority of the players.

They should focus on the EULA complaints though, yeah.

🌟Elijah Small🌟 @ElijahSmall20 @SirSquier @Minecraft Actually the majority of MC players are on Bedrock edition simply because it’s way more accessible than Java and is on various devices and platforms while Java is solely on PC. Also, I would assume the people who do everything Marketplace are separate from the main Bedrock devs.

Some fans seemed to imply that Mojang making this move was an attempt to deflect from the recent EULA changes to Minecraft and the relatively light explanation given regarding how this would affect multiplayer servers. So far, many fans believe that Mojang has been skirting around the issue, and they are certainly panicking on X and elsewhere.

Interestingly enough, one reply sought to bring Minecraft's creator Markus "Notch" Persson into the discussion, likely as a trolling move due to Notch's previous controversial comments surrounding identity and orientation. However, Notch stated that he thought some inclusions were awesome and otherwise had no opinions.

notch @notch @PhobeWins @Minecraft Whoa, I didn't know you could do shaped haircuts and hats in the skins now! That's awesome! :D



Other than that, I have no opinions, for real. Not joking.

Unfortunately, the reply thread devolved into pretty blatant bigotry, both toward the LGBTQIA+ community and other social and racial groups. Many of the most egregious comments didn't come from the Minecraft player base at all and were likely just individuals hoping to spread enmity or discontent among others.

At least a few replies from LGBTQIA+ players also remarked that Mojang was doing little more than corporate pandering toward members of the community, but this also spiraled into an argument between players as to whether the inclusion of the items was a positive in the realm of normalization or just a cynical attempt to deflect from EULA changes or pander to a certain player group.

Whatever the case may be, for LGBTQIA+ players who aren't keen on arguing on social media, this addition is likely a welcome one. Regardless of the pushback on X, Mojang has shown no signs of backing down, and the items remain free and equippable on all Bedrock Edition platforms, including Windows, consoles, and Android/iOS devices.