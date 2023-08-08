Which Minecraft servers will be affected by EULA changes?

Minecraft's online community received a very substantial surprise on August 2, 2023, when Mojang updated the popular sandbox game's End-User License Agreement (EULA). The updated terms, for all intents and purposes, have permitted Mojang to exert more control over its intellectual property and what types of content fans can create within a server and outside of one.

The EULA sets forward several new rules for servers to comply with to avoid potential enforcement from Mojang and Microsoft. This includes making all servers compatible for all age groups and removing any content considered to be gambling. Mojang has even limited what kind of videos creators can upload.

Minecraft fans have been unhappy with the new EULA. Even some of the most notable servers in the community may be affected by the changes to the terms of service.

Examples of servers that may be influenced by Minecraft's new EULA

Hypixel

Hypixel remains one of the most popular and beloved Minecraft servers in the game's history. Thousands of players join the server daily to participate in its incredibly well-developed game modes and minigames. This large collection of players may have presented an issue for Hypixel after the EULA change.

Although it may not always occur, Hypixel occasionally needs to rely on waiting queues to handle an influx of players. However, players could pay real-world money for ranks like MVP++ that gave them the ability to move to the front of queue lines. However, according to the new Minecraft EULA, players can not purchase services that provide them access to a server or preferential treatment to join the server ahead of others by using an "out-of-server" product or service.

Hypixel may also come under fire for the presence of loot boxes within its in-game shop, which have been flagged under the new EULA as a form of gambling not appropriate for all ages.

2b2t or any similar servers

Often considered one of the worst Minecraft servers due to its lack of regulation, 2b2t is referred to as one of the purest "anarchy" servers in the community. This is due to the fact that anything is permitted, from cheating and hacking to using outside software to prevent specific players from logging in at all.

As part of the new EULA, access to a server cannot be manipulated or denied to a player via the use of software, regardless of whether players or the server admins themselves are using it.

Moreover, the immense amount of toxicity and lack of guardrails in 2b2t doesn't cultivate an environment that is age appropriate for all players, meaning it's currently non-compliant with the EULA changes.

Complex Gaming

Although many Minecraft players consider Complex Gaming to be a pay-to-win server, it has thousands of players daily nonetheless. Unfortunately, it's that pay-to-win status that may land Complex Gaming and servers like it in hot water. This is due to the presence of loot crates, which are now considered gambling.

For Complex Gaming and many servers in the same vein that use similar microtransaction-based models, substantial changes may need to be made to prevent violating the EULA. However, not every Minecraft fan is particularly upset about the potential disruptions to pay-to-win servers.

Grand Theft Minecart

Many Minecraft servers have taken inspiration from media suited for mature audiences, like Grand Theft Auto, The Walking Dead, and much more. Grand Theft Minecart is one of the most prominent examples, being a beloved GTA-style server. Be that as it may, its content may run afoul of the new changes to the licensing set forward by Microsoft and Mojang.

Since Minecraft is a game intended for audiences at age 10 or above, the inclusion of guns, crime, and intense violence makes Grand Theft Minecart non-compliant with the new EULA. This fact would ostensibly extend to any server using firearms and modern weaponry/explosives, including Havoc Games for The Mining Dead or NationsGlory.

The EULA also goes to great lengths to state that Mojang and Microsoft can remove any accompanying videos or other content if "[they] don't like what [players] are doing," which may mean that content creators who have uploaded videos are at risk as well.

Rock solid @ShitpostRock



Minecraft java servers now have insane restrictions among other things like:



-Servers with "player queues" such as 2b2t are now banned



-Any server, piece of… pic.twitter.com/KUZJZauIaN In other news: Minecraft has gone full 1984 with Eula changes. And have made every single minecraft server commercialMinecraft java servers now have insane restrictions among other things like:-Servers with "player queues" such as 2b2t are now banned-Any server, piece of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Although Mojang stated in their blog post making the EULA change announcement that it would be relaxed about the content being posted, Minecraft fans still aren't convinced. Furthermore, Mojang included that its license agreement was subject to change at any time, leaving many community members wondering what may await in the future.

Whatever the case, the servers listed above are only a few notable examples of servers that will be influenced by the changes. The Minecraft server community clearly has a lot of work to do to fit these new guidelines set by Mojang/Microsoft, much to their chagrin.