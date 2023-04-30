5 best Minecraft Anarchy servers in 2023

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world. There are a lot of players who enjoy playing on its servers and exploring new worlds with their friends or others online. Although there are many different types available, some are more popular than others.

If you're looking for an anarchy Minecraft server that provides a fun and exciting environment without rules in place, then this article will give you some suggestions on where to go. Here is a list of five of the best Anarchy servers this 2023!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft Anarchy servers have no rules: Here's a look at the 5 best of them to try out

5) MC Prison

IP address: mc.prisonfun.com

MC Prison is an extremely fun server (Image via Mojang)

MC Prison is one of the best Minecraft Anarchy servers in 2023. It has a large playerbase and a great chunk of the community has been playing it for years. There are no rules or restrictions on what you can do, so you can build whatever you want!

The server doesn't have any plugins that allow you to protect your loot from those who want to kill you. Thus, you will have to always be ready to look out for yourself if you join this server. You're able to make bases though that can't be griefed, which makes it so much easier because you won't have to worry about someone destroying your hard work when you aren't online. But if you add someone to your plot, they're allowed to do whatever they like.

Contrary to popular belief, MC Prison is not your standard anarchy server, but it's one of the most popular in today's world. It is a Minecraft prison server with anarchist influences. The server strongly incorporates gameplay elements from the classic Anarchy mode and aims to improve upon them. There are a few fundamental guidelines, one of which being no hacked clients.

This Minecraft server offers a truly exciting experience. Players must find ways to earn money to level up and rise to the top ranks because they begin at the bottom. On this server, it's acceptable to scam, grief, kill, and gang up on others. They can make their own gang or join another's, which can make it much easier to survive on the server.

Average player count: 1,000-2,500

4) Toxigon

IP address: play.toxigon.com

Toxigon is a great anarchy Minecraft server for players who want to build and explore. It has a large map, and they can find many different biomes in the game. There are many different types of mobs, including endermans, withers skeletons and shulkers.

The developers of this server have been working hard for many years to make sure that there are no bugs or glitches on their platform. They also offer support for players by answering questions about gameplay via Discord or server staff in-game.

This server is having a blast and will have a lasting culture like 2b2t. Players are allowed to dupe, abuse, and generally do whatever they want, as long as it doesn't break the server itself. The only protected area is spawn. Aside from there, they're free to do whatever they wish.

It's incredibly difficult to live on Toxigon's anarchy server in the first few days, but once players manage to do so, they'll have a great time engaging in conflicts, griefing, and anything else they can think of. There are no rules on the server, and even hacking is permitted.

Average player count: 40-150

3) OPAnarchy

IP address: opanarchy.com

OPAnarchy is a Minecraft Anarchy server that features survival gameplay, but it's not like most other offerings out there. This particular one has been running since 2012-2013 and has been gaining even more popularity over the years. It has plenty of players, so there is always someone to play with or talk to in chat.

The main difference between OPAnarchy and other servers is that there are no rules on this one! Players can do whatever they want without getting punished for it. They can build whatever structures they want - kill others, steal their items, grief their creations...the sky's the limit here!

They can always play on the server because it is lag-free and constantly running. They have a variety of special features, like ranks, skills, lucky blocks, and more. The community is incredibly welcoming, and the staff is engaged.

This is an OP Prison server, which is another offering that's a little different to the normal anarchy servers around. But it has just as many features and just as much of a fun community!

Average player count: 50-200

2) DonutSMP

IP address: donutsmp.net

DonutSMP is an extremely popular Minecraft SMP server. It is a great starting point for new players as it offers tons of different modes. The anarchy aspect of this server is semi-anarchy, which means it has a bit more rules, but the admins try to keep it as close to vanilla as possible.

If someone likes to play on servers where there are tons of people, this may be the one for them. There will always be someone around to talk to and have fun with in DonutSMP, and if there isn't, they'll have to wait just wait five minutes before someone else shows up!

This server has an anticheat in place to stop cheating and a lot of rules to stop malicious activity such as duping. However, stuff like scamming and trapping people is completely allowed in-game and it gets many people completely hooked to the server.

Although this is a bit different to many other Anarchy servers out there, it makes up for it with its large playercount. DonutSMP is a fantastic server choice for all!

Average player count: 4,000-10,000

1) 2b2t

IP address: 2b2t.org

2b2t is easily the most popular Anarchy server of all time in Minecraft. It's a survival server, but there are no rules or guidelines - it's totally up to players how they want to play. The map is enormous and it can take days of travel before they see another person. If they like exploring and building their own world, 2b2t is an excellent choice (just be careful because others can tear it down).

For players looking to delve into the mercilessly intense world of pure Anarchy servers, 2b2t is an essential must-try. The only minor drawback to this server is the absurdly enormous wait times that have developed as a result of its unmatched success and popularity.

2b2t is such a well-known server that it even has its own Wikipedia, and tons of YouTubers have filmed on it garnering millions of views. Anyone who's interested in playing with content creators should check this server out!

The server has one of the longest-running server maps in the game, and 2b2t's world has never been reset, having existed since 2010. If players ever end up joining this server, they should be sure to mess around and create their own builds as those will surely go down in 2b2t's history.

Average player count: 200-2000

Tips and tricks for Minecraft Anarchy servers

Tip 1

Players should initially avoid others when they first join an Anarchy server because they are probably stronger and will have no regard for other's life. Most gamers with gear near the spawn area will be killing new people just for the fun of it.

Tip 2

Tons of pressure plate traps will exist, and trolls to trap people by placing beds and covering them with obsidian and lava, blocking nether portals, etc. So, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Players shouldn't enter a portal that is not their own, even if they are well-equipped when they find one.

Tip 3

When in PvP, jump around and try to get as many critical hits as you can throughout a fight. Surprisingly few players use this strategy, thus anyone will have the upper hand against those who are unaware of it. Minecraft PvP is a fundamental part of an anarchy server.

Tip 4

When playing on a pure Anarchy server like 2b2t, where cheating is completely permitted, a good client is essential. Meoter is a premium Minecraft hacked client that may be downloaded and used without cost. Make sure that the use of hacked clients is allowed on the server you're playing on before joining.

Tip 5

Once players have located a nice place to dig, they should take precautions to hide their base. Options such as hiding the entrance or even going so far as to bury the base of operations deep underground are viable. Players should also make sure to hide their chests very well because the majority of Anarchy servers in Minecraft encourage theft and will use X-ray to accomplish this.

