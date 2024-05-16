Minecraft announces free Realms map for Java Edition amidst 15th-anniversary celebration

Minecraft is on a roll as the game celebrates its 15th anniversary, marking its continued status as one of the most popular games worldwide. With millions of players globally, its popularity continues to grow each day. Mojang Studios is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this monumental achievement, adding one more item to the list of rewards players will receive for this event.

Minecraft Realms players can get a free Realms map which has been designed by more than 100 map makers. This reward comes as a celebration of Java Realms completing its 10th year. As mentioned, this is a big achievement and Mojang Studios sure knows how to celebrate.

The official X handle of the game took to the social media platform to announce this reward. When it comes to the scale and details of the map, it is nothing short of spectacular.

There’s so much to explore here that it would take days for players to truly take in everything created by the talented team of map-makers. Here are more details about the maps and how to get them.

Minecraft gives a free Realms map

Different areas of the map (Image via Mojang Studios)

Getting the free Realms map is fantastic for players, providing them with something to do while awaiting the massive Minecraft 1.21 update. Additionally, as mentioned, apart from the game completing its 15th year, Java Realms has also completed its 10th year.

Coming to the map, players can simply head over to Minecraft’s official website and download the map for free. The map is highly detailed and thoughtfully built. Some of the highlights of the map include:

The Party Forest: This is an area with a large chateau for players to explore and find things to eat. There are also many interesting rooms to explore in the massive house.

The Novo Àrd: A massive castle that looks like something out of a fantasy movie. This is an entire island city that players can explore and find hidden easter eggs. This area alone will require a good amount of time to fully explore.

The Mundi Bunker: An underground area that players can explore to find interesting items. The place is themed like a lab where scientists test out new features and experiment on the already present items in the game. This place is certainly a must-visit.

The Novo Àrd in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The way the team at Mojang Studios is working to bring new content is making the anticipation of the Tricky Trials update even more exciting. But until we wait for that, there are plenty of things to explore in the free Realms map.