Minecraft announces Marketplace Spring Sale

Minecraft Bedrock's Marketplace is an incredible tool that allows both players to get custom content and creators a way to monetize it directly. The marketplace has also seen some major changes and updates recently, including the recent release of Java-esque addons and the new Bedrock Marketplace Pass, and even a huge sale until April second.

The full details of the sale, including the types of content being discounted, what discount percentage to expect, and even the details for a free gift, are found below.

All about Minecraft Bedrock's Marketplace sale

The Content

The wide range of content should mean there's something for everyone (Image via Mojang)

Thankfully, there doesn't seem to be any particular genre of content excluded from the sale, other than the recent addons. Players will have discounted access to skinpacks, custom worlds, content packs, survival spawns, and worlds based on Minecraft's best minigames.

This means that there should truly be no shortage of potential content to pick up, as no matter what a player could be looking for, there are bound to be at least a few options on sale.

The discount

Most items on discount are 33% off rather than 75% (Image via Mojang)

In the sale's announcement tweet, Mojang gives the highest discount that can be found, which is 75% off. However, as with most sales, the large majority of items are not marked down by this extreme amount. Most of the content available via the sale sits at a more modest, but still significant, 33% off.

Remember, though, that these discount percentages are based on Minecraft's proprietary minecoin currency, so the discount in terms of real currency can be slightly different.

Duration

This amazing Minecraft Marketplace sale will last from March 26th to April 2nd. This is a pretty generous window of more than a week, extended by a day due to April Fools Day, presumably. Either way, this should give players plenty of time to search through the extensive list of discounted content for hidden gems and huge discounts.

A free gift

Hermitcraft fans can pick up season 9's world for free (Image via Mojang)

To top off this wonderful opportunity for savings, there is also a free gift courtesy of an official partnership with Minecraft YouTuber server Hermitcraft. The map is a release of the server's season 9 world, allowing players to explore intricate and iconic Hermitcraft sights.

This map can be found by searching the store for "Hermitcraft" and was officially uploaded by the server, so finding the map should be a breeze.