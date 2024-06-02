Minecraft announces new Crafting Table LEGO set

Minecraft and Lego are the two names that come to mind when someone talks about creative games. While Lego uses plastic blocks that people can stick together to make structures and other builds, Minecraft uses the same idea with virtual blocks within a game. So in many ways, Minecraft and Lego are very similar to each other.

Mojang Studios took to their official X handle and announced a collaboration with Lego to bring a special Crafting Table Lego set. This is great for fans of the game and building Lego. The short video clip shared by Mojang Studios showed what the complete set looks like and how it would look once the build is completed.

While Minecraft has collaborated with other companies such as Higround, this one is special. Here’s everything about the collaboration and where to find and buy it.

Trending

Minecraft collaborates with Lego

Expand Tweet

The collaboration between Minecraft and Lego brings a large crafting table that contains the entire Lego set featuring different elements from the game. The crafting table can be completely opened to feature the build inside it.

There are many interesting items to build with the set. The finished build shows an isometric scene from Minecraft. The top area has a snowy mountain with some powdered snow, blue ice, and normal snow blocks. Right below it, there are some trees such as spruce and cherry blossom. The use of different trees at this level makes the set look vibrant. Further below are some houses for the villagers, a small waterfall, and some trees.

The set has many different blocks from the game at the lowest level, along with some mobs. On its sides are eight places where the mob micro figures can be placed. The mobs’ micro figures featured in the set are Steve, Alex, a creeper, a pig, a cow, a skeleton, a witch, and a villager. There’s an abandoned mineshaft and the Deep Dark entrance as well.

Coming to the technical aspects of the set, Lego has made it 18+, meaning it can be complicated for children to build. There are almost 1,200 pieces in the set and it has a digital version that can be built in the Lego Builder app.

The complete set is priced at $89.99 at the time of writing this article. Currently, it is in its pre-order stage and will start shipping on August 1, 2024. The set is available on the official Lego website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback