  • Minecraft announces official keyboards and mouse pads merchandise

Minecraft announces official keyboards and mouse pads merchandise

By Pranay Mishra
Modified May 23, 2024 06:11 GMT
Minecraft keyboards
Minecraft's official keyboards are here (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has collaborated with Higround to launch keyboard and mouse pads based on the game. This release is long overdue. Countless fans play the game on PCs, and having such special accessories when doing so is amazing. This is all part of the 15th anniversary of Mojang's sandbox title. The developer has been collaborating with many other companies, such as Google and Pringles, to celebrate the occasion.

Let’s look into the different Minecraft x Higround keyboards and mousepads, when players can get them, and more.

Minecraft x Higround collaboration release date

The dirt block keyboard (Image via Mojang Studios)
Mojang Studios took to X to announce the Minecraft x Higround collaboration. The keyboards and mousepads will be available on May 29, 2024, at noon PT. However, the stock is expected to be limited. There has been no mention about the price of the items, but based on previous collaborations, the starting price might be over $100.

May 29, 2024, is also the date when Mojang Studios is expected to reveal the official release date for the Minecraft 1.21 update.

The different keyboards from Higround (Image via Mojang Studios)
The Higround website showcases eight uniquely designed Minecraft keyboards, each with a unique spin on the game’s aesthetics. Suffice it to say, there is something for everyone in the collection.

There’s a keyboard that shows Steve and some mobs on the ground. Another has the texture of different ores such as emerald, diamond, coal, etc on the keycaps. One has keycaps with the texture of the classic dirt block, while another features the image of different blocks from the game.

Some of the keyboards are very colorful, while others have a retro, muted tone. One keyboard comes with colored keycaps that make it look like a TNT block: a stretched, rectangular TNT block.

The mouse pads are also thoughtfully designed (Image via Mojang Studios)
When it comes to the mouse pads, there are five different options to choose from. There’s a mouse pad with the face of a creeper, matching perfectly with the 15th-anniversary cape. There’s also one with the map of the in-game world, which features different biomes.

