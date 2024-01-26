Minecraft artist recreates Vice Beach from GTA VI trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI's trailer took the gaming world by storm, and a talented animator called BoraniumArt posted a two-second clip of its famous Vice Beach scene, which was recreated using Minecraft assets. Its attention to detail is impressive, and the post gained a lot of traction.

GTA VI trailer in Minecraft style

Every asset in BoraniumArt's two-second video has been taken from Minecraft, from the people to the trees and helicopters in the background. It is worth noting that this is not the first time the user has created something like this. BoraniumArt frequently posts images and video clips of beautiful Minecraft builds and trailers.

Earlier, the user had shared two images of Miami Beach (Vice Beach in Grand Theft Auto), which had been recreated completely in Minecraft. The pictures left people astounded owing to their similarity to what was seen in GTA VI's actual trailer. The user has made multiple builds and trailers related to the Grand Theft Auto.

Regarding their latest post, X users were delighted to see the short clip and responded to it with praise.

User GennarosSpagnuo7 asked when can everyone expect the completely recreated GTA VI trailer, to which the original poster replied “Early February.” It would be interesting to see a Grand Theft Auto VI trailer completely made in this animation style.

Another question that many people might have is what software BoraniumArt uses to make all these trailers. Thankfully, user deathboyboo voiced this curiosity, asking if BoraniumArt used Blender to make these videos.

The original poster mentioned that these trailers were made with Unreal Engine 5.

This brought up a follow-up question. User Ashy_Kneecap asked whether the entire trailer was animated in Blender. BoraniumArt replied that the animations are done in Maya, a 3D modeling software. They also mentioned that the rendering and scenes are created in Unreal Engine.

Another user named Ato_Atomo asked if BoraniumArt could make a video explaining how this trailer was made. It would be interesting to see a breakdown video of how BoraniumArt makes these trailers. The attention to detail in these is impressive, showing the amount of effort and time that goes into making them.

Apart from the beach scene, BoraniumArt has made other scenes from the trailer as well. Moreover, they've recreated moments from movies such as Oppenheimer. That said, fans will have to wait till February 2024 to see the completed version of the GTA VI trailer in a blocky style.

