Minecraft fan creates impressive replica of Miami beach from GTA VI trailer

A Minecraft fan has created a replica of Miami Beach from the recently released GTA VI trailer. X user BoraniumArt posted two pictures, taking social media by storm. While the build is impressive, this is not their first innovative creation. The user frequently posts images and videos of other fascinating builds. But what has shocked the community about this build is how accurate the replica is.

Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft are two highly popular titles. At the time of writing this article, GTA VI Trailer 1 has over 168 million views.

Miami Beach from GTA VI in Minecraft

The beach from GTA VI in Minecraft (Image via BoraniumArt on X)

X user BoraniumArt has made multiple builds and animations replicating different parts of the GTA VI trailer. But the Miami Beach replica stands out from the rest for how accurate everything about the build is.

Many comments on the tweet thread have pointed at the brilliant lighting used by the creator, asking whether they modified the lighting. There have been fascinating builds in the game, such as a working in-game Minesweeper, but this one is different.

Other tweets described how it was not a build but an actual photo from the trailer. Every reply to the tweet was positive, telling the original poster that the build is impressive, and some even asking to make a full map from the trailer.

BoraniumArt has used multiple shaders and other mods to achieve this look. Most of the build has been made using the sand block, concrete, and terracotta.

One can see how detailed the artwork is. The creator has even made the plane from the trailer carrying a message along with the police helicopter over the beach. When observed, one can see people on the beach as well.

However, the build is limited to the beach area and some buildings in the background.

Other impressive creations

GTA VI trailer in Minecraft (Image via BoraniumArt on X)

Anyone who's a fan of both games will find BoraniumArt's other creations delightful and exciting. The user recently posted that the entire GTA VI trailer is being made in Minecraft animation. It would be interesting to see how close the trailer will be to the actual GTA VI trailer.

BoraniumArt also has a YouTube channel with the same name and has produced some quality trailer recreations of other famous movies and games.

