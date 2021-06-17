Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.23 Beta version patch notes: Full list of changes, Android download link, and more

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update has been released for over a week now. However, while Java Edition has received all the features planned for the first phase, the Bedrock version is yet to receive the candles.

Minecraft Bedrock will be receiving a minor update soon. Developers have already released a beta version featuring the beautiful candles. However, like every other update, the 1.17 update also has some bugs that need fixing.

Developers have released another beta version fixing some known bugs in the official release. This article informs readers about Bedrock Beta 1.17.10.23 and how to download it.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.23 Beta version

Full list of changes

Unlike the previous patch, Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.23 beta version only fixes bugs. Check out the official list of changes in the latest beta release:

Andesite and Diorite no longer generate excessively throughout the world.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using a Fire Charge on Candles from certain angles.

Fertilizing Grass Block with Bone Meal generates the appropriate number of plants.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a structure was placed with a command in an unloaded area and that structure was deleted.

Bug fixed: Nether portals can sometimes take players to wrong coordinates.

The 1.17 update introduced amethyst geodes, a new underground structure, which may have messed up the world generation, especially in Bedrock Edition. For example, an amethyst geode can generate inside an end portal room and destroy the portal frame.

Developers will probably respond with another update to fix other bugs. As of now, interested players can download the latest beta to search for more bugs or check if older bugs are fixed or not.

Download Minecraft Beta 1.17.10.23 Beta on Android devices

To download the latest beta on Android, players will have to signup for the beta program first. Follow these steps to download Minecraft Beta 1.17.10.23 on Android devices:

Open Google PlayStore and search for Minecraft or click here.

Install Minecraft, if not already installed.

After the game is installed, players will get the option to join the beta.

Join the beta program.

Then, players will get the option to download Minecraft Beta 1.17.10.23.

While playing on a beta version, it is advised to create a new world to test upcoming changes. Players who want to try their old worlds on beta should create a backup before upgrading a world to the latest beta.

