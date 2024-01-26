Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.20 beta and preview patch notes: Texture updates, wolf changes, and more

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition preview 1.20.70.20 debuted on January 24, 2024, on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. The preview makes a significant number of changes previously seen in Java Edition snapshots, including a reworking of the armadillo mob, tweaks to the breeze and wolf mobs, as well as a plethora of bug fixes.

Although a substantial amount of changes have been made concerning the technical side of things and the API, there are still many tangible tweaks that players should notice without much input of their own.

Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine the patch notes for preview 1.20.70.20 to see what the latest beta brings.

Examining the highlights of the patch notes of Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.70.20

Armadillo behavior has been re-tooled in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.70.20 (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, there's a lot to cover across preview 1.20.70.20's patch notes, regardless of whether players have Minecraft's Experimental Features active or not. Some changes and additions will be familiar to Java Edition fans, as many implementations were also seen in snapshots that were released earlier in January 2024.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition preview 1.20.70.20 patch note highlights

After Minecraft fan feedback, the armadillo's texture has been updated to better represent its real-world counterpart. Armadillo spawn eggs and the scutes the critters drop have also had their textures updated

The vertical range for armadillos scanning potential threats has been reduced

Armadillos will now spawn in badlands in addition to savanna biomes

Armadillos that aren't rolled up will now scare away spiders and cave spiders

Armadillos now float better in the water and splash around more often

Baby armadillos now move more quickly to reach their parents

Armadillos will now resist damage while rolled up, will roll up in response to players or mobs that attack them, and will remember players that attack them for 20 seconds and continue to identify them as a threat

Polished tuff blocks will now appropriately play a sound when an entity falls on them

The breeze mob's wind charge projectile has been remodeled and retextured and now has a new animation

Wolf collars have had their size increased so they can be viewed from multiple angles

The textures for wolf armor, as well as the wolf armor item itself, have been updated

On Android 12 or older OSs, Minecraft will now switch storage locations to external storage on fresh game installs if players have provided storage permissions

When external storage is selected on Android 12 or older, certain files and folders will generate in that location when the game is next opened

Fixed a bug where players couldn't rapidly place items while moving

Removing items from item frames and books from lecterns will no longer destroy the item frames/lecterns in Realms

The "has_property" modifier has been added for commands, and players can now select entities with commands based on the properties they do or don't have

A bug has been fixed where players could customize touch controls while they were dead

Sweet berry bush saplings will now correctly slow down players when walked through

Skylights will now update as expected when there are air blocks between the ceiling and the floor

Players can now appropriately bridge blocks over water

Upward movement will now break falls, such as the launch action from Riptide-enchanted tridents

Several Realms UI elements have been updated, and Realms Stories no longer require an in-game restart when the feature is released

The globe pattern on shields now matches Minecraft: Java Edition

Several bugs have been fixed regarding sound effects for certain blocks when entities fall on them

Improved text-to-speech functionality for Realms menus

Updated warning message for the report a friend feature

Fixed a bug when cleared text would appear on the inventory screen

Wolves will now withstand the same amount of damage as they would in Java Edition

Updated wolf collar textures in Minecraft preview 1.20.70.20 (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/YouTube)

Additional changes and improvements were made to the Deferred Graphical Preview, the in-game API, and the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Editor beta. These alterations are a bit more nuanced and technical, but for players who are curious about them, it isn't a bad idea to check out Mojang's patch note article for the full details.