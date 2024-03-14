Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.22 beta/preview patch notes: New mace weapon, heavy core block, breeze rod, and more

In a surprising twist, the upcoming Minecraft update will introduce a new weapon. This addition comes as a welcome change, injecting new life into the combat mechanics, which have remained stagnant for far too long. The latest addition to the arsenal is the mace, promising a new close combat experience for players.

The excitement doesn't end there for players who prefer a more peaceful gameplay experience. The Minecraft beta version 1.20.80.22 introduces captivating new elements such as pottery sherds, breeze banners, and a stunning armor trim. What was initially anticipated as a minor update has blossomed into something akin to a major overhaul with each successive snapshot release.

This article delves into the detailed patch notes of the Minecraft beta 1.20.80.22 update for Java Edition, showcasing the wealth of enhancements awaiting avid Minecraft enthusiasts.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.22 beta/preview: All you need to know

Experimental Features:

Mace

A new heavy weapon to smash your enemies!

Leverage the weight of this new weapon to deal additional damage the farther you fall before hitting your target

Try it out by jumping down toward your target, and hit them before you hit the ground

Successfully striking a target in this way will negate any damage accumulated from the fall, similar to how a Wind Charge works

Other entities near the struck enemy will be knocked back by the immense force of the Mace

Using a Mace will decrease its durability like any other weapon; repair it with Breeze Rods at an Anvil

Players can use a Mace in combination with Wind Charges to launch up and deliver devastating smash attacks on their enemies

We'd love to hear your feedback on the Mace at aka.ms/mcmacefeedback

Breeze Rod

A new item dropped by the Breeze that can be crafted into 4 Wind Charges, or used with the Heavy Core to craft the Mace

Heavy Core

A mysterious, dense block which can be combined with a Breeze Rod to craft the Mace

Heavy Cores can be obtained from Vaults

New Armor Trims

Added Bolt and Flow Armor Trims and Smithing Templates

These new Armor Trims can be obtained from Vaults

Bolt can be duplicated using a Copper Block or Waxed Copper

Flow can be duplicated using a Breeze Rod

New Banner Patterns

Added Flow and Guster Banner Patterns

These new Banner Patterns can be obtained from Vaults

New Pottery Sherds

Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds

These new Pottery Sherds appear on Decorated Pots throughout Trial Chambers

Trial Chambers

Added new chambers and variations, with new challenges!

Remade chamber_9, and renamed it to “slanted”

Remade chamber_3, and renamed it to “pedestal”

Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds to the Decorated Pots in the decor structure pool

Trial Spawners will now appear more frequently in the corridors

Changed the layout of blocks around the Vaults

The loot tables of Vaults in Trial Chambers have been updated to address some inventory management issues

You will now get no more than 1 unstackable item per Vault

You will more often get rewards which can stack together

Horse Armor and Saddles have been removed from the loot table

Vaults in Trial Chambers can now eject:

Wind Charges

Bolt Armor Trim Smithing Template

Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template

Flow Banner Pattern

Guster Banner Pattern

Heavy Core

Breeze

Made the Breeze breathe with its eyes instead of feet to avoid drowning in water

The Breeze now drops 1-2 Breeze Rods when killed by a player

The number of Breeze Rods dropped is affected by looting enchantments

Features and Bug Fixes:

Armadillo

The Armadillo walking animation has been accelerated, bringing it closer to the pace it has in Java Edition

Blocks

Fixed an issue causing Beds placed across chunk borders to sometimes break or turn invisible

Character Creator

Reduced frame stutter when encountering a Character Creator skin in-game

Game Tips

To help new players learn the basics of Minecraft we’re adding more game tips.

Now you can get hints for jumping, flying, sneaking, and how to use and place a Crafting Table

We’ve also added a hint on how to open your inventory if you’re on a touch device

Gameplay

Fixed occasional double placement of blocks when bridging

Graphical

Increased maximum render distance to 36 for Xbox Series consoles

Movement

Players no longer crawl after sneaking onto a Bed with a 1.5 block gap above it

Realms

Fixed instance of singular ‘Realm Stories members’ to plural ‘Realms Stories members’ to be consistent across screens (Preview only)

Fixed a softlock that would occur when navigating to Realms Stories from the in-game menu while the Death Screen is active (Preview only)

Fixed issue where narration wasn’t reading Medium Realm Event posts as expected

Vanilla Parity

Shields can now partially block damage dealt by Guardians and Elder Guardians’ laser attack

Wolf Armor

Particles are now emitted when Wolf Armor breaks

Wolf Armor can now partially block damage dealt by Guardians and Elder Guardians’ laser attack

Wolves wearing Wolf Armor now trigger post-hit damage immunity, preventing the item’s rapid destruction by continuous damage sources like lava, Slimes, and Magma Cubes

Holding a Shield and Wolf Armor simultaneously no longer causes a line of gray voxels to be rendered in the left half of the screen

Wolf Armor can now also be repaired on Anvils using Armadillo Scutes

Wolf Armor sounds have been updated