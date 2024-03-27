Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.24 beta and preview patch notes: All you need to know

With Minecraft receiving new weekly updates, players eagerly await the Minecraft 1.21 update. But while Mojang Studios prepares for major changes, they are constantly working on ironing out the little things as well. The developers have released the 1.20.80.24 beta and preview for the game, fixing some important bugs and improving the gameplay experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the preview and how to download and start playing it.

Minecraft Bedrock preview and beta

Minecraft now has multiple types of wolves (Image via Mojang Studios)

The 1.20.80.24 beta and preview focus on improving the game's performance. The most important bug fix that this preview brings is that it prevents the game from crashing when activating a resource pack while creating a new world or editing the world.

This was a major issue, as it led to players being unable to launch the game while loading the resource packs. While not something that leads to a bigger issue, this bug is still annoying and hampers the gaming experience.

Apart from this bug fix, another problem was that the wolves following the owner would sometimes get stuck to each other. This bug only happened when the wolves were teleporting to their owner.

Mojang Studios has increased the variety of wolves that players can tame and keep, and there are different types of wolves found in different biomes. So, if players were to have multiple wolves with them, this could lead to a problem. Thankfully, the bug has been fixed with the preview update.

Downloading the preview or beta version is simple. PC players simply need to open Minecraft Launcher and then the “Installation” tab. Here, players can find the latest preview and beta versions. Download either one, and then from the home page, launch the beta version to play it.

Minecraft players on other platforms, such as the Xbox or PlayStation, need to download the preview version of the game to try out the beta features. The same goes for Android and iOS users. They need to sign up for the experimental features found in the App Store or the Play Store.

That was all in the beta release of the game. Note that these are all experimental features and the updates could lead to instability or other issues.