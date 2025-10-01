Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 beta and preview patch notes: Texture improvements, bug fixes, and more

Last week, Mojang announced the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop, featuring a new mob called Nautilus, spears, and more. Many fans were expecting today's beta and preview to include some content from the fourth game drop, but unfortunately, it only has minor improvements and bug fixes.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 fixes various visual issues related to the new copper chests added in The Copper Age game drop. This beta/preview also adds a new Marketplace filter that allows you to search for packs with RTX and Vibrant Visuals.There are tons of bug fixes as well in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 beta and preview. You can read the complete changelogs below.Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 patch notesFeatures and Bug FixesBlocksDouble Copper Chest textures' diagonal glint direction now match its single chest counterpartBolts on single and double Copper Chests are now shaded in the same wayDouble and single Copper Chest now has consistent shadingWeathered Double Copper Chest bottom textures are now consistent with other Double Copper ChestsGameplayFixed the Shield taking damage when mining with it (MCPE-190339)Fixed knockback from projectiles applying even when blocking with the Shield (MCPE-220733)GeneralMarketplace content can now be searched for using Graphics filters for RTX and Vibrant Visuals.GraphicalFixed some missing pixels on the body texture of the Drowned mob (MCPE-169440)Fixed the top of the Donkey's ear being the wrong color (MCPE-166776)Fixed missing pixels on Copper, Iron, Gold and Diamond Horse Armor textureInventory empty Chest Armor slot and Brewing Stand empty Bottle background now match the items texture (MCPE-43234)Fixed an issue with color grading in Vibrant Visuals that caused the white balance mode to become inverted (MCPE-228283)Updated the mers for the gray, light blue, light gray and green dye items (MCPE-226433)MobsAbsorption Effect is now cleared immediately when all Golden Hearts are lost from damage (MCPE-55449)Drowned right arm and overlay layer no longer intersects with chest (MCPE-82082)PlayStation 4Shifted download storage to new location. Players may need to redownload Marketplace contentStability and PerformanceFixed issue that could cause excess critical hit particles to spawnStructure BlocksFixed Structure Block preview GUI misplacing custom blocksUser InterfaceFixed an issue that prevented users from creating a new world from templates inside the Play Screen, in Windows Preview (MCPE-227855)General Settings have been updated with a new layout and designItems can now be transported onto hovered empty slots from hotbar slots using their corresponding hotkeys (MCPE-228289)Fixed an issue where keyboard input would not register if the game window is unfocused while loading a world (MCPE-227839) (MCPE-228288)Vanilla ParityThe textures of Chests and Saddles on Llamas, Donkeys, Mules and Skeleton/Zombie Horses now match between Java and Bedrock (MCPE-154327) (MCPE-165390)We’ve updated how light is absorbed by water in Bedrock EditionInstead of reducing light by 2 units per block, water now reduces light by only 1 unitWith this change, fewer Drowned will spawn in shallow water or riversThis feature is experimental and available in Preview onlyUnique ambient sound effects are now played when the player is underwater. (MCPE-79532)Technical UpdatesAPIContainerRulesErrorMoved property reason: ContainerRulesErrorReason from beta to v2.3.0.Moved enum ContainerRulesErrorReason from beta to v2.3.0.Moved interface ContainerRules from beta to v2.3.0.ContainerMoved property readonly containerRules?: ContainerRules from beta to v2.3.0.Moved property readonly weight: number from beta to v2.3.0.Moved property readonly weight: number from beta to v2.3.0.Moved class ItemInventoryComponent from beta to v2.3.0.BiomesFixed an issue where the replacement biomes were not read for client side chunk generationBiome ComponentsAdded underwater_addition, underwater_loop, and underwater_mood fields to minecraft:ambient_sounds. They will be played when the audio listener position is inside of water.underwater_addition and addition now take both an asset and chance, the chance determines the chance for the sound to be played.Format versions before 1.21.120 will automatically set the underwater versions to the same as the normal ones, and the chance to the previously hardcoded chance of 0.0111BlocksFixed a crash that occurs when selecting Vibrant Visuals panel settingsAdded boolean field &quot;alpha_masked_tint&quot; to materials in &quot;minecraft:material_instances&quot; componentDefaults to falseWhen true, the alpha channel of the texture will be used to multiply the tint to the albedo of the textureRequires &quot;format_version&quot; &gt;= 1.21.120Requires &quot;Upcoming Creator Features&quot; toggleRequires &quot;tint_method&quot; other than &quot;none&quot;Requires &quot;render_method&quot; to be &quot;opaque&quot;CommandsFixed an issue where we weren't able to use certain non-alphanumeric characters in the name field of a score raw text object. (MCPE-108989)EditorAdded jigsaw support to make the creation of jigsaws less technical and more intuitiveAdded curves into the line tool to make more organic shapes. Curves also work with node weights.Fixed outdated terminology in Vibrant Visuals Settings panel. Changed 'Deferred Lighting' to 'Vibrant Visuals' in the error messages.Fixed the issue where the background of hover text clips prematurelyFixed a bug where command blocks couldn’t use the /structure command in editor projectsFixed issue that was preventing manually entering node value in the textbox (in Edit mode - turned on with double left click) for two dimensional graph.Fixed a bug where only one player in a multiplayer Editor session can use the Terrain Tool at a timeFixed a bug where the Terrain Tool was ignoring Mask and Replace filtersFixed a bug that caused unusable buttons to show up in editor pause menuThe Line tool now has the ability to make curvesAdd axis locking &amp; nudging support to Ruler ToolEntity ComponentsAdded apply_knockback_to_blocking_targets property to impact_damage in minecraft:projectileMobsThe Dophin's bubble particle emissions have been updated and are now emitted through its animation controllerGraphicalFixed issue for some cases where custom stencil states on entities would cause visual glitches (MCPE-219845)Experimental Technical UpdatesAPIAdded the BlockComponentBlockBreakEvent Custom Component Event to beta. This event is called when a specific block is broken by either the player or other entity, a block (such as fire or water), or from a script or command that removes or destroys the block.Added entitySource read-only property. This contains the entity that caused the block's destruction.Added blockDestructionSource read-only property. This contains the block that caused the block's destruction.Added brokenBlockPermutation read-only property. This contains the block permutation this custom component exists on.Added the ability for the custom creator camera to move on a spline.Added method playAnimation(splineType: CatmullRomSpline | LinearSpline, cameraAnimationOptions: AnimationOptions): void to beta to play an animation curve. Only works when used on the minecraft:free camera presetAdded class CatmullRomSpline to beta to create catmullrom splines for minecraft:free camera presetAdded class LinearSpline to beta to create linearly interpolated splines for minecraft:free camera presetAdded interface AnimationOptions to beta for creating and playing a spline on the minecraft:free camera presetAdded interface ProgressKeyFrame to beta for setting progress key frames on a splineAdded interface RotationKeyFrame to beta for setting rotation key frames on a splineAdded interface SplineAnimation to beta for storing spline key framesBlocksRemoved Upcoming Creator Features toggle requirement from the minecraft:redstone_producer componentFixed minecraft:grass_block rendering in dark forests (MCPE-228169)Fixed ambient occlusion for custom blocks displayed in HUDComponent minecraft:embedded_visual no longer requires the &quot;Upcoming Creator Features&quot; toggleComponent minecraft:flower_pottable no longer requires the &quot;Upcoming Creator Features&quot; toggleCommandsAdded attach_to_entity and detach_from_entity camera commands for minecraft:fixed_boom and minecraft:follow_orbit presetsAccessible under the Experimental Creator Cameras experimental toggleGraphicalThe RenderDragon Features for Creators experiment now includes a resource pack that will be automatically loaded when entering a world with the experiment enabled (MCPE-227624)That's it for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 beta and preview. Interested players can download the beta or preview version to test out the changes. As the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 The Copper Age game drop is already out, the next update, Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120, is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.