Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 beta and preview patch notes: Texture improvements, bug fixes, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Oct 01, 2025 18:20 GMT
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 beta and preview
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 patch notes are out Image via Mojang)

Last week, Mojang announced the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop, featuring a new mob called Nautilus, spears, and more. Many fans were expecting today's beta and preview to include some content from the fourth game drop, but unfortunately, it only has minor improvements and bug fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 fixes various visual issues related to the new copper chests added in The Copper Age game drop. This beta/preview also adds a new Marketplace filter that allows you to search for packs with RTX and Vibrant Visuals.

There are tons of bug fixes as well in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 beta and preview. You can read the complete changelogs below.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Blocks

  • Double Copper Chest textures' diagonal glint direction now match its single chest counterpart
  • Bolts on single and double Copper Chests are now shaded in the same way
  • Double and single Copper Chest now has consistent shading
  • Weathered Double Copper Chest bottom textures are now consistent with other Double Copper Chests

Gameplay

  • Fixed the Shield taking damage when mining with it (MCPE-190339)
  • Fixed knockback from projectiles applying even when blocking with the Shield (MCPE-220733)
General

  • Marketplace content can now be searched for using Graphics filters for RTX and Vibrant Visuals.

Graphical

  • Fixed some missing pixels on the body texture of the Drowned mob (MCPE-169440)
  • Fixed the top of the Donkey's ear being the wrong color (MCPE-166776)
  • Fixed missing pixels on Copper, Iron, Gold and Diamond Horse Armor texture
  • Inventory empty Chest Armor slot and Brewing Stand empty Bottle background now match the items texture (MCPE-43234)
  • Fixed an issue with color grading in Vibrant Visuals that caused the white balance mode to become inverted (MCPE-228283)
  • Updated the mers for the gray, light blue, light gray and green dye items (MCPE-226433)
Mobs

  • Absorption Effect is now cleared immediately when all Golden Hearts are lost from damage (MCPE-55449)
  • Drowned right arm and overlay layer no longer intersects with chest (MCPE-82082)

PlayStation 4

  • Shifted download storage to new location. Players may need to redownload Marketplace content

Stability and Performance

  • Fixed issue that could cause excess critical hit particles to spawn

Structure Blocks

  • Fixed Structure Block preview GUI misplacing custom blocks

User Interface

  • Fixed an issue that prevented users from creating a new world from templates inside the Play Screen, in Windows Preview (MCPE-227855)
  • General Settings have been updated with a new layout and design
  • Items can now be transported onto hovered empty slots from hotbar slots using their corresponding hotkeys (MCPE-228289)
  • Fixed an issue where keyboard input would not register if the game window is unfocused while loading a world (MCPE-227839) (MCPE-228288)
Vanilla Parity

  • The textures of Chests and Saddles on Llamas, Donkeys, Mules and Skeleton/Zombie Horses now match between Java and Bedrock (MCPE-154327) (MCPE-165390)
  • We’ve updated how light is absorbed by water in Bedrock Edition
  • Instead of reducing light by 2 units per block, water now reduces light by only 1 unit
  • With this change, fewer Drowned will spawn in shallow water or rivers
  • This feature is experimental and available in Preview only
  • Unique ambient sound effects are now played when the player is underwater. (MCPE-79532)
Technical Updates

API

  • ContainerRulesError
  • Moved property reason: ContainerRulesErrorReason from beta to v2.3.0.
  • Moved enum ContainerRulesErrorReason from beta to v2.3.0.
  • Moved interface ContainerRules from beta to v2.3.0.
  • Container
  • Moved property readonly containerRules?: ContainerRules from beta to v2.3.0.
  • Moved property readonly weight: number from beta to v2.3.0.
  • Moved property readonly weight: number from beta to v2.3.0.
  • Moved class ItemInventoryComponent from beta to v2.3.0.

Biomes

  • Fixed an issue where the replacement biomes were not read for client side chunk generation
Biome Components

  • Added underwater_addition, underwater_loop, and underwater_mood fields to minecraft:ambient_sounds. They will be played when the audio listener position is inside of water.
  • underwater_addition and addition now take both an asset and chance, the chance determines the chance for the sound to be played.
  • Format versions before 1.21.120 will automatically set the underwater versions to the same as the normal ones, and the chance to the previously hardcoded chance of 0.0111
Blocks

  • Fixed a crash that occurs when selecting Vibrant Visuals panel settings
  • Added boolean field "alpha_masked_tint" to materials in "minecraft:material_instances" component
  • Defaults to false
  • When true, the alpha channel of the texture will be used to multiply the tint to the albedo of the texture
  • Requires "format_version" >= 1.21.120
  • Requires "Upcoming Creator Features" toggle
  • Requires "tint_method" other than "none"
  • Requires "render_method" to be "opaque"

Commands

  • Fixed an issue where we weren't able to use certain non-alphanumeric characters in the name field of a score raw text object. (MCPE-108989)
Editor

  • Added jigsaw support to make the creation of jigsaws less technical and more intuitive
  • Added curves into the line tool to make more organic shapes. Curves also work with node weights.
  • Fixed outdated terminology in Vibrant Visuals Settings panel. Changed 'Deferred Lighting' to 'Vibrant Visuals' in the error messages.
  • Fixed the issue where the background of hover text clips prematurely
  • Fixed a bug where command blocks couldn’t use the /structure command in editor projects
  • Fixed issue that was preventing manually entering node value in the textbox (in Edit mode - turned on with double left click) for two dimensional graph.
  • Fixed a bug where only one player in a multiplayer Editor session can use the Terrain Tool at a time
  • Fixed a bug where the Terrain Tool was ignoring Mask and Replace filters
  • Fixed a bug that caused unusable buttons to show up in editor pause menu
  • The Line tool now has the ability to make curves
  • Add axis locking & nudging support to Ruler Tool
Entity Components

  • Added apply_knockback_to_blocking_targets property to impact_damage in minecraft:projectile

Mobs

  • The Dophin's bubble particle emissions have been updated and are now emitted through its animation controller

Graphical

  • Fixed issue for some cases where custom stencil states on entities would cause visual glitches (MCPE-219845)

Experimental Technical Updates

API

  • Added the BlockComponentBlockBreakEvent Custom Component Event to beta. This event is called when a specific block is broken by either the player or other entity, a block (such as fire or water), or from a script or command that removes or destroys the block.
  • Added entitySource read-only property. This contains the entity that caused the block's destruction.
  • Added blockDestructionSource read-only property. This contains the block that caused the block's destruction.
  • Added brokenBlockPermutation read-only property. This contains the block permutation this custom component exists on.
  • Added the ability for the custom creator camera to move on a spline.
  • Added method playAnimation(splineType: CatmullRomSpline | LinearSpline, cameraAnimationOptions: AnimationOptions): void to beta to play an animation curve. Only works when used on the minecraft:free camera preset
  • Added class CatmullRomSpline to beta to create catmullrom splines for minecraft:free camera preset
  • Added class LinearSpline to beta to create linearly interpolated splines for minecraft:free camera preset
  • Added interface AnimationOptions to beta for creating and playing a spline on the minecraft:free camera preset
  • Added interface ProgressKeyFrame to beta for setting progress key frames on a spline
  • Added interface RotationKeyFrame to beta for setting rotation key frames on a spline
  • Added interface SplineAnimation to beta for storing spline key frames
Blocks

  • Removed Upcoming Creator Features toggle requirement from the minecraft:redstone_producer component
  • Fixed minecraft:grass_block rendering in dark forests (MCPE-228169)
  • Fixed ambient occlusion for custom blocks displayed in HUD
  • Component minecraft:embedded_visual no longer requires the "Upcoming Creator Features" toggle
  • Component minecraft:flower_pottable no longer requires the "Upcoming Creator Features" toggle

Commands

  • Added attach_to_entity and detach_from_entity camera commands for minecraft:fixed_boom and minecraft:follow_orbit presets
  • Accessible under the Experimental Creator Cameras experimental toggle
Graphical

  • The RenderDragon Features for Creators experiment now includes a resource pack that will be automatically loaded when entering a world with the experiment enabled (MCPE-227624)

That's it for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.24 beta and preview. Interested players can download the beta or preview version to test out the changes. As the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 The Copper Age game drop is already out, the next update, Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120, is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

