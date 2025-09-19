Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 update: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 is essentially The Copper Age game drop, the third game drop of 2025. Mojang has been working on this game drop for three months now and has gradually revealed all the features it has to offer. As the name suggests, most new features are related to copper. Though the devs have not revealed an official release date, there are strong chances that it could arrive in September.
Everything to know about Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 The Copper Age game drop
Features releasing in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 update
In the first beta and preview version for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110, Mojang revealed the new copper golem, chest, nugget, armor, and tools. These features clearly hinted that the update was all about copper. Gradually, they also added more quality-of-life features and completed the game drop for release.
Here is a full list of all the new features arriving with The Copper Age game drop:
- Copper bars
- Copper chains
- Copper chest
- Copper golem
- Copper golem statue
- Copper lantern
- Copper torch
- Oxidized copper lightning rod
- Copper armor
- Copper horse armor
- Copper tools
- Copper sword
- Copper nugget
- Shelf
- New dye textures
- Iron Golem's poppy interaction with Copper Golem
- Option to hide Sky (End) Flashes during Vibrant Visuals
- Lightning rods flash when hit by lightning
Of course, there are loads of bug fixes and minor changes to make the game smoother and glitch-free.
Expected date of Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110, The Copper Age game drop release
In August, Mojang declared that they had finished adding new features for The Copper Age. In a beta and preview patch notes, they stated that they have added all the new features and are now fixing any bugs that may arise before releasing the game drop. However, they have not revealed any official release date.
Furthermore, the devs have now started releasing Java Edition pre-releases for game drop, which means that they are ready to push the update.
Hence, The Copper Age might release sometime in September, since Mojang is already in the pre-release phase. The chances of it releasing in September increase since the second Minecraft Live 2025 will be held on September 27. Since the event is only a week away, Mojang could release the game drop on that day. Only time will tell when they will release The Copper Age.
