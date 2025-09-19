What are prison servers in Minecraft?

Ever since Minecraft was released in 2011, its bustling community has created countless multiplayer servers to play with each other. While some servers are private and have a simple vanilla experience, others are built by massive companies, hosting various servers with thousands of players. One of the oldest and most popular server genres is prison.

Here is more to know about Minecraft prison servers.

Everything to know about prison servers in Minecraft

History of prison servers

Prisons in servers started surfacing as soon as Minecraft was released in 2011. At first, vanilla survival server owners created prisons where players would be trapped and have to escape.

Gradually dedicated prison servers were made, where players started roleplaying with one another as guards and prisoners. The main goal of prisoners was to gradually move up the ranks by mining blocks in the prison, and eventually escape and live a free life.

The prisoners had nothing but a pickaxe and were commanded by server owners to mine loads of blocks and sell them to level up. The progression level of each prisoner was monitored by plugins like PrisonMine or RankUp. Back in the day, two massive prison servers were MCPrison and Convicted.

The prison servers in Minecraft were quite simple earlier. Since then, these servers have been vastly different and complicated. Servers started adding PvP zones, different kinds of guards, and even black markets to make it feel more like a prison.

Later, even more features like special pickaxe enchantments, upgrades, tockens, and prestige system were added to these servers.

Previously, a player's main aim was to escape the prison, but it gradually became a grind game where players quickly wanted to level up and keep getting different upgrades and enchantments to top the leaderboards. In recent times, the prison servers have also implemented microtransactions, where server owners would ask for a fee and offer players extra boosters, rank-ups, and more.

Best prison servers in Minecraft

Even though Minecraft prison servers have changed quite a lot over 16 years, there are still hundreds and sometimes thousands of players jumping into them and simply mining their way to higher ranks. Some of these servers might show tempting rank-boosting offers for real money, but players can simply grind their way to higher ranks if they ignore them.

Here is a small list of some of the best prison servers:

