Minecraft now has an official AI to help fans with crafting and survival needs

Minecraft might look like a simple game, but under the simple textures and blocky shapes, there are some complex mechanics that can confuse even seasoned players. To help with the queries, Mojang has released an AI agent to help players understand almost everything about the blocky game, and it's called Merl.
If you have tried the now‑defunct Minecraft Earth, you might remember Merl. It was the spin‑off game's official mascot, and Mojang has brought this character back, but in a different place. Here’s everything about the Merl AI agent and how it can help your gameplay experience.
Minecraft Merl AI agent is available now
Even if you've been playing Minecraft for a long time, you might have some questions that require simple, concise, and quick answers. Using Google Search is an option, but getting the answer from Mojang’s website would be more convenient. Now, you can do that by heading over to the Minecraft's Help Center.
On the website, you will find a tab at the bottom‑right corner that says “Need Help?” with Merl's face. Clicking on it will open a chatbox. Here, you can talk to the agent and ask any question about the game. It can answer simple questions like how to download the game and how to start a new world as well as complex ones like how to get a charged creeper or build a Nether portal.
The virtual agent can also answer specific questions, such as adding a custom skin to your Minecraft character. The answers are concise and point‑based, so you will find them very easy to follow.
However, not everything is smooth here, as the agent lacks some basic information, especially regarding new features. For example, the Copper Age update is not out yet, and if you ask it anything about the new features such as the copper golem, the AI fails to provide an answer.
This could be due to a lack of data on the official website. The AI probably pulls most information from the published articles on the game’s official site. Perhaps it will be able to give all the information about the Copper Age update when it is finally released and added to the game.
The disclaimer says the AI can provide inaccurate information for some questions, and Mojang specifically mentions not to share any personal information. There is also a voice functionality that lets Merl speak the answer, which is a nice touch.
