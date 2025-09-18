Minecraft Live 2025 countdown: Here's how long until the livestream starts

The Minecraft Live 2025 countdown has begun after Mojang announced the event for September. This will be their second live event of the year, after their first one in March. In the first half of the year, the devs announced the Spring to Life game drop name and revealed new features coming to the second game drop. Fast forward to September, and they will now be announcing what they have in store for the fourth and last game drop of the year.

Since Mojang has now announced the exact date and time for the event, here is a real-time Minecraft Live 2025 countdown box.

Minecraft Live 2025 countdown timer, where to watch, and more

Here is the Minecraft Live 2025 countdown timer. Mojang officially announced that the event will take place on September 27, 2025, at 7 pm CEST or 10 am PDT. At the time of writing this, there are fewer than 9 days to go for the event. Players can save this article and come back to see how much time is left for the event to start.

Apart from the Minecraft Live 2025 countdown, below are the timings of the live event across major time zones:

America

PDT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am

Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pm

Europe

CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pm

Asia

IST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm

Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 am

Australia / Oceania

AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 am

Where to watch after the Minecraft Live 2025 countdown timer runs out

Minecraft official YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

In 2025, Minecraft will still stream its live events on its official YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok accounts, as it has done for many years. By visiting one of these social media platforms and searching for "Minecraft," players can determine whether the accounts are broadcasting the event.

Additionally, players can watch the live stream by going to the event page on the official Minecraft website.

What to expect from Minecraft Live 2025 in September

Mojang might announce the fourth game drop, release the third game drop, and reveal other future plans (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the September live event, Mojang could announce a lot of new details regarding their future projects.

Firstly, there are strong chances that The Copper Age game drop could release during the event, since it has now entered the pre-release phase.

Secondly, the devs could also announce the fourth game drop of the year and reveal its major features, similar to how they revealed happy ghasts in the March live event.

Mojang could also talk more about Vibrant Visuals for Java Edition, since the graphical upgrade is now due for the older Minecraft version.

Of course, we will have to wait for September 27 for everything to unravel.

