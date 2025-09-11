Mojang has now officially announced their second Minecraft Live 2025. From this year, they will host two live events every year, revealing what they are working on, like new titles, game drops, features, and more. Some details about the upcoming live event have been confirmed, while others are still unknown.

Here are all the major details about the upcoming live show in September.

All major details about Minecraft Live September 2025

Trailer

On September 11, 2025, Mojang finally published an official trailer for Minecraft Live 2025 that will take place this month. The trailer's main attraction was the copper golem since it is the newest mob of The Copper Age.

The trailer begins with upbeat music and copper golems moving ahead with the beat. Each of them has different items in their hands, showcasing their features to take items and drop them into different chests. While these golems move in a single line, other players are seen either fighting mobs or mining blocks.

One particular golem gradually oxidizes and eventually becomes a statue. Then, the Steve character comes and scrapes off the oxidation, after which the golem reactivates and starts moving.

At the end of the trailer, every mob and player characters come together and creates a long redstone contraption, and lights up the Minecraft Live logo.

Date and Time

The live show will he held on September 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Here's the timing of the Minecraft Live September 2025 across major time zones:

America

PDT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am

Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pm

Europe

CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pm

Asia

IST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm

Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 am

Australia / Oceania

AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 am

Where to watch?

Minecraft official YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

For several years now, Minecraft has been officially streaming its live events on its YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok accounts. This year will be the same. Hence, players can simply open one of these social media platforms, search for Minecraft, head to their official account, and see whether the channel is streaming the event.

Another way to watch the event is by going to the official Minecraft website and heading to the live event page, where the live stream will be available to watch.

