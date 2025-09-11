5 mods every Minecraft SMP should have

Minecraft SMP (survival multiplayer) is a type of server where players come together and play regular survival mode. However, it is never that simple since players can roleplay together, create factions, or even add mods to create new game modes.

Ad

Though there are thousands of mods to choose from for a Minecraft SMP, some of these can greatly enhance the experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

5 great mods to have in a Minecraft SMP server

1) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items makes the GUI much better (Image via CurseForge/Just Enough Items)

Just Enough Items is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft. It is essentially a utility mod that completely changes the inventory, crafting, smelting, and other GUIs that require players to use items and blocks.

Ad

Trending

As the picture shows, it brings a completely new catalog of every item and block the game has. It even shows resources added through other mods. It helps players craft every item and block, with the option to show which resources they currently do not have.

Hence, this is a great mod for a Minecraft SMP, especially for new players or those who might not know about other mods.

2) Origins

Origins mod allows players to become a specific type of living being with special powers and weaknesses (Image via Modrinth/Origins)

Origins is a popular mod that can be enjoyed in a Minecraft SMP. This is because this mod allows players to become a special living being with powers and weaknesses. These beings are categorized as origins.

Ad

For example, some can become Enderians and have infinite ender pearls to teleport and have longer reach, while Elytrians will have a permanent elytra on them, but will be weak in caves.

Popular Minecraft content creators like TommyInnit, Ph1LzA, Tubbo, and more have also tried this mod in their own server named Origins SMP. Hence, players can also test this mod in their servers.

3) Biomes O Plenty

Biomes O Plenty mod brings loads of new regions to explore (Image via CurseForge/Biomes O Plenty)

If most player in a Minecraft SMP server is bored of traveling through the same set of biomes, they can add mods like Biomes O Plenty to the server. This mod adds more than 50 unique biomes with new flora and fauna.

Ad

This will drastically enhance the exploration experience in an SMP server. The mod requires GlitchCore, Fabric API, and TerraBlender mods to work properly in the game.

4) Simple Voice Chat

Players can talk to each other in the game using the Simple Voice Chat mod (Image via CurseForge/Simple Voice Chat)

Simple Voice Chat is another great mod that simply adds a proximity voice feature. Using this, players can speak to one another in the game itself. The voice's volume depends on how far a player is. If two players are far from one another, either they will hardly hear each other, or not hear one another at all.

Ad

This is a perfect mod for a Minecraft SMP, particularly if players are not willing to use external voice chat apps and want to try the proximity chat feature in the game.

5) Lithium

Lithium is a performance mod for both client and servers (Image via Modrinth/Lithium)

Lithium is one of the most popular performance mods for Minecraft. It optimizes various backend game mechanics to make it run a lot smoother. In an SMP server, many players will be joining and exploring the world. For the server to run smoothly for everyone, admins should have mods like Lithium installed.

Ad

This mod improves mob AI performance, tinkers with block ticking, checks for unnecessary block and mob collisions, and also helps reduce CPU strain when lots of players are online.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!