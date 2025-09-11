Minecraft fan suggests unique idea to make cauldrons useful

Minecraft has many different items that can be used to progress in the game, especially in Survival mode. There are tools such as the pickaxe or the hoe that help with building and farming, besides weapons and armor for combat. However, certain items, such as the poisonous potato and the cauldron, feel underused. The former serves no purpose, while the latter has very little purpose in the game.A Minecraft player, u/MightElectrical581, suggested making the cauldron more useful by allowing one to cook stews and soups in it. Currently, this item can only be used to store water and lava, which is not of much use. Most builders add this item to their base for aesthetic purposes. While not entirely useless, it could be more practical.Cauldrons should be able to cook stews and soups 🍲 byu/MightElectrical581 inMinecraftThe original poster suggested a new mechanic that would allow players to place a water-filled cauldron on top of a campfire and then add crops such as potatoes, carrots, and pumpkins. After some time, they could obtain a decent amount of stew or soup. These food items could be made distinct by granting a special effect, such as faster health bar regeneration.u/Azarna said that when they started playing the game, they assumed potions could be made in a cauldron. This makes sense, since large metal vats are great for adding multiple ingredients and then getting a good supply of potion.Redditors talk about the cauldron upgrade idea (Image via Reddit)The original poster replied that Mojang Studios should consider adding potion brewing with a cauldron, as it would make the process more convenient. A blaze rod could be added to the campfire with a right-click and have its effect last a few minutes before running out.u/Basically-No agreed with the idea, saying that items in Minecraft should have more uses. u/InterestBoi suggested the original poster try the Potluck mod by EightSidedSquare. However, these mods are only available for the Java Edition.Making items more useful in MinecraftCopper will finally have more uses (Image via Mojang Studios)Mojang Studios should consider focusing on improving existing items in the game instead of adding more with minimal use. For instance, copper was added years ago, and it has barely any use. Thankfully, the upcoming Copper Age game drop will finally make the metal useful with armor, tools, and weapons.The developers should do the same with other items, such as cauldrons and crops. The more mechanics Minecraft has, the more engaging it becomes.