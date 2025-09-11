  • home icon
  Minecraft fan suggests unique idea to make cauldrons useful

Minecraft fan suggests unique idea to make cauldrons useful

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 11, 2025 08:33 GMT
A Minecraft player suggests more uses for the cauldron (Image via Reddit/MightElectrical581/Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player suggests more uses for the cauldron (Image via Reddit/MightElectrical581/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has many different items that can be used to progress in the game, especially in Survival mode. There are tools such as the pickaxe or the hoe that help with building and farming, besides weapons and armor for combat. However, certain items, such as the poisonous potato and the cauldron, feel underused. The former serves no purpose, while the latter has very little purpose in the game.

A Minecraft player, u/MightElectrical581, suggested making the cauldron more useful by allowing one to cook stews and soups in it. Currently, this item can only be used to store water and lava, which is not of much use. Most builders add this item to their base for aesthetic purposes. While not entirely useless, it could be more practical.

The original poster suggested a new mechanic that would allow players to place a water-filled cauldron on top of a campfire and then add crops such as potatoes, carrots, and pumpkins. After some time, they could obtain a decent amount of stew or soup. These food items could be made distinct by granting a special effect, such as faster health bar regeneration.

u/Azarna said that when they started playing the game, they assumed potions could be made in a cauldron. This makes sense, since large metal vats are great for adding multiple ingredients and then getting a good supply of potion.

Redditors talk about the cauldron upgrade idea (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the cauldron upgrade idea (Image via Reddit)

The original poster replied that Mojang Studios should consider adding potion brewing with a cauldron, as it would make the process more convenient. A blaze rod could be added to the campfire with a right-click and have its effect last a few minutes before running out.

u/Basically-No agreed with the idea, saying that items in Minecraft should have more uses. u/InterestBoi suggested the original poster try the Potluck mod by EightSidedSquare. However, these mods are only available for the Java Edition.

Making items more useful in Minecraft

Copper will finally have more uses (Image via Mojang Studios)
Copper will finally have more uses (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios should consider focusing on improving existing items in the game instead of adding more with minimal use. For instance, copper was added years ago, and it has barely any use. Thankfully, the upcoming Copper Age game drop will finally make the metal useful with armor, tools, and weapons.

The developers should do the same with other items, such as cauldrons and crops. The more mechanics Minecraft has, the more engaging it becomes.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

