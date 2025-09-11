September 27 is a big day for Minecraft fans

Minecraft is gearing up for its last few updates for this year, and September 27, 2025, is set to be a big day for fans of the game. The much-awaited final Live event for 2025 is scheduled for the day, offering players a deep dive into an array of new features and changes, including the Copper Age update.Here's why September 27 is set to be a big day for Minecraft fans.September 27 is set to be a huge day for fans of MinecraftThe final week of September is set to be a major day for Minecraft fans since Mojang has scheduled the final Live event of 2025 on that day. The much-awaited stream will take place at 7:00 PM CEST/10:00 AM PDT on Saturday, September 27, 2025. As the concluding event from the developers this year, gamers could be in for a treat.September 27 will officially reveal more information about the upcoming Copper Age game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)One of the highlights of the upcoming Minecraft Live event is set to be updates on the upcoming Copper Age game drop. Players can expect the developers to reveal the release date of the drop, which is reportedly set to be at the end of this year. The update will introduce the copper golem mob alongside an array of new items and decorative blocks based on the metal.Apart from updates and information on the Copper Age game drop, the Live event on September 27 will also provide players with a sneak peek at unannounced upcoming updates, as well as features or changes the developers have in mind for the future. It will essentially lay out the roadmap for the content plan for the first half of 2026, making it a major event.September 27 will also feature announcements and information about the future roadmap of the game (Image via YouTube/Mojang Studios)Additionally, Mojang has confirmed that the Live on September 27 will also feature some special guests. With recent teasers and social media posts hinting at popular streamers like Tubby and Shubble at the Mojang office, the developers might have a segment featuring them. Alongside the guests, the event will also dive into some developer secrets, providing valuable insights behind the scenes.The Minecraft Live will also end with the Deep Dig, a popular aftershow hosted by Vu Bui, the media director of Mojang Studios. Alongside him, it usually features popular Mojang staff members Agnes and Jeb. It is an interactive session that dives into the creative process behind updates and teases upcoming gameplay features that could arrive soon.Also read: Are copper equipment worth crafting in Minecraft?Check out our other articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelvesHow to get boss mob spawn eggsHow to sort items using a copper golem4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll fishing enchantments explained