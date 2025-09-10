  • home icon
Minecraft Live 2025 September: Date, time, and what to expect

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 10, 2025 22:48 GMT
Minecraft Live 2025 September
Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Live 2025 September (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just revealed the Minecraft Live 2025 September, and gamers are excited. This iconic event uncovers the roadmap of upcoming features in the game as well as gives out sneak peeks at all major updates and changes that the developers have in mind. Additionally, it will also reveal details about the upcoming The Copper Age game drop.

Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Live 2025 September and what to expect from the final event for this year.

When is Minecraft Live 2025 September?

Mojang has announced that the upcoming Minecraft Live 2025 September is set to take place on September 27, 2025. This will be the second and final Live event for this year, so it comes as no surprise that gamers are excited. Apart from an array of new features and changes, players can expect updates and a timeline for the Copper Age update.

What time is the Minecraft Live 2025 September?

The Minecraft Live 2025 September is at 7:00 PM CEST/10:00 AM PDT (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)
The Minecraft Live 2025 September is at 7:00 PM CEST/10:00 AM PDT (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

The next Minecraft Live 2025 is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM CEST/10:00 AM PDT on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The highly anticipated event will provide a highlight on the upcoming update and will be followed by information regarding the future roadmap for the game.

Here's the timing of next Minecraft Live across major time zones:

America

  • PDT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am
  • ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pm

Europe

  • CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm
  • BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm
  • UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pm
Asia

  • IST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm
  • CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am
  • KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 am

Australia / Oceania

  • AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am
  • NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 am

What to expect from Minecraft Live 2025 September?

The upcoming Minecraft Live will reveal information about the copper game drop and provide additional details about the future roadmap (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The upcoming Minecraft Live will reveal information about the copper game drop and provide additional details about the future roadmap (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming Minecraft Live 2025 will introduce a host of new features and changes, including information regarding the Copper Age game drop. Players can expect developers to reveal the date of the update and provide information regarding additional features it might contain.

Apart from the drop, the Live event is also set to feature some special guests, as stated on their official blog. With recent teasers hinting at popular streamers like Tubby and Shubble at the Mojang office, the developers might have a segment featuring them.

The Minecraft Live 2025 September will also end with the deep dive, an aftershow hosted by Vu Bui, the media director of Mojang Studios. It usually features popular staff members Agnes and Jeb, making it an interactive session that dives into the creative process behind updates and provides a sneak peek at updates and features in the works.

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com

