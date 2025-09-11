  • home icon
  4 announcements to expect in Minecraft Live 2025 (September)

4 announcements to expect in Minecraft Live 2025 (September)

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Sep 11, 2025 10:33 GMT
Mojang could reveal many new details in Minecraft Live September 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios || Minecraft Wiki)
Mojang could reveal many new details in Minecraft Live September 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios || Minecraft Wiki)

Mojang has officially announced the second Minecraft Live 2025, which will be held on September 27 at 7 pm CEST/10 pm PDT. From this year, the Swedish game company will hold two live events where they will reveal various future projects and news about their games. In the last live event, they revealed the name of the first game drop, and also talked about the second game drop featuring happy ghasts.

Though Mojang has not officially confirmed what they will reveal at September's Minecraft Live, here are a few announcements that we might expect.

Note: This article is speculative and is subject to change.

4 potential announcements to take place in September's Minecraft Live 2025

1) Fourth game drop of 2025

We have no information or hint about the fourth game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
We have no information or hint about the fourth game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since the third game drop is almost complete and ready for release, we can expect Mojang to announce the fourth game drop at September's Minecraft Live. Like with previous game drops, we currently have no information about what Mojang has in store for the winter game drop.

However, there are strong chances that it will be announced since The Copper Age game drop is ready, and the next news should be of the fourth game drop.

Since there are no hints about the fourth game drop, various kinds of speculations have spread across social media platforms. Some fans continue to crave and speculate about an End update, while others feel that Mojang could add

2) The Copper Age game drop release date

Copper Age game drop might get a release date or might release on the live event day itself (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Copper Age game drop might get a release date or might release on the live event day itself (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though Mojang has already announced the name of the third game drop, The Copper Age, they have not yet revealed its release date. The devs started working on the game drop back in July, and have now added almost every major new feature to it.

Hence, there is a strong chance that Mojang could either reveal the release date for The Copper Age or outright release the game drop during September's Minecraft Live event.

The Copper Age game drop includes various new copper features like copper golem, lanterns, torches, chains, bars, chests, nuggets, armor, and tools. It also brings other new features like shelves, mannequins, debug customization, and more.

3) Vibrant Visuals news on Java Edition

A release date for Vibrant Visuals on Java Edition could be announced (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
A release date for Vibrant Visuals on Java Edition could be announced (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang revealed Vibrant Visuals, a brand-new visual update for Minecraft, back in the first live event in March. This upgrade includes modern graphics features like volumetric fog, directional lighting, emissive textures, reflections, etc. Bedrock Edition was the first to get Vibrant Visuals, but it was also planned for Java Edition in the future.

Therefore, Mojang may discuss when to expect Vibrant Visuals for Java Edition at September's Minecraft Live. The devs may even reveal a release date for it since they have started working on backend changes to make Java Edition compatible with the new visual upgrade.

4) Mojang's rumored new title

A major leak regarding Mojang's 2025 pipeline occurred early this year. Minecraft's future release windows, along with the time windows of the live events, were displayed on a chart and leaked to the public.

In addition to these two details, the leaked pipeline also showcased a new upcoming Mojang title. Subsequent leaks suggested that the rumored game would be called Spicewood and that it would look similar to Minecraft Dungeons.

Given that September's Minecraft Live event is quickly approaching, Mojang may reveal the new title.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Edited by Akshat Kabra
