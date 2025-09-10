Vibrant Visuals vs RTX pack for Minecraft Bedrock Edition: What's the difference?

Before Mojang released Vibrant Visuals on Minecraft Bedrock, they released support for shaders and high-fidelity textures using RTX technology by Nvidia. After RTX (or ray tracing) support was announced by Mojang, many content creators for Bedrock Edition started developing packs that add modern graphics along with detailed block textures.

Now, there are two methods through which players can experience modern graphics in Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Vibrant Visuals and RTX packs. Hence, here are some of the major differences between the two.

Differences between Minecraft Bedrock Vibrant Visuals and RTX packs

Compatibility difference

Minecraft with Vibrant Visuals running on an Android device (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When RTX packs were first introduced to Minecraft Bedrock Edition, they were only available to try on a PC, which is still the case in 2025. Even if a console has Nvidia graphics card, it will not be able to run an RTX pack.

On the other hand, Vibrant Visuals was released on every single device on which Bedrock Edition runs. This means that after updating the game to the latest version, players will be able to go to the settings and simply turn on the feature to experience modern graphics.

Playing Bedrock Edition with RTX enabled requires a pack and a specific kind of device. Whereas Vibrant Visuals has no requirement whatsoever. Even smartphones can run the game with Vibrant Visuals at playable framerates.

Visual difference

Vibrant Visuals and RTX packs are massively different from one another (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios || CurseForge/Vanilla RTX)

When it comes to visuals, both graphic options look vastly different. While Vibrant Visuals can still improve quite a lot, some RTX packs look brilliant if players manage to run them.

Vibrant Visuals was released to Bedrock Edition in June. Since this is Mojang's first take on official shaders, they are still polishing the technology. Hence, the world can often look oversaturated or too dark. Furthermore, the light does not act in the most natural way.

In a decently coded RTX pack, however, the lighting, the block textures, the shadows, and the colors can look stunning. In the right half of the picture above, the Vanilla RTX pack shows how light changes its color when entering the room due to various tinted glass, something which is not yet possible in Vibrant Visuals.

Conclusion

Dark Visuals resource pack used in Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

RTX packs are hard to run and are limited to Windows, but they can look brilliant. Whereas Vibrant Visuals can run on almost any device that runs Bedrock Edition, but its current vanilla version needs a lot more work to look as good as some RTX packs.

Thankfully, several Minecraft Bedrock resource packs with Vibrant Visuals support are gradually popping up. Pack creators are testing and tweaking various aspects of Vibrant Visuals to bring new kinds of shaders that have the potential to compete with RTX packs.

