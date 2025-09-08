Minecraft Bedrock custom pack creators have started working with Vibrant Visuals

Back in June, Mojang released Vibrant Visuals for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. This is a visual upgrade with modern graphic features like volumetric fog, directional shadows, reflections, and volumetric light. At the time of release, Vibrant Visuals was not compatible with any custom-made packs that the community made for Bedrock Edition.

Ad

Now, however, various content creators have started working with Vibrant Visuals, tweaking it to fit their projects. And the result is stunning.

Minecraft Bedrock Vibrant Visuals are now being used by the game's content creators

Several resource pack creators have started using Vibrant Visuals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A few weeks after Vibrant Visuals was released on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, a few resource pack creators started using Vibrant Visuals in their packs to make them much more appealing. Since Vibrant Visuals was similar to shader pack technology in Java Edition, it enabled the community to heavily tweak it and essentially come up with shader packs for Bedrock Edition as well.

Ad

Trending

Before Vibrant Visuals, it was hard to add modern graphic features to Bedrock through a custom resource pack. The only way to do so was in beta and preview versions, where players were required to turn on experimental settings. Hence, Vibrant Visuals' official release was massive for many creators.

While Mojang has vanilla Vibrant Visuals settings, popular packs like Prizma, Revolution, Luminous, and others quickly jumped to the new Vibrant Visuals technology. This also allowed them to be fully functional in stable Bedrock Edition versions as well.

Ad

Different custom Vibrant Visuals resource packs have different visual themes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

What's great about these new custom Vibrant Visuals resource packs is that they have their own theme. In the picture above, the left half has Dark Visuals resource pack active, while the right one has Prizma Visuals pack active. One has haze, darkness, and a cinematic green tint, while the other is brighter and has more details on blocks.

Ad

Because Vibrant Visuals brings various new graphics technologies to Bedrock Edition, resource pack creators will come up with vastly different resource packs, which can now be properly known as Bedrock Edition shader packs.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!