Minecraft Towns and Towers mod guide

The Minecraft Towns and Towers mod is a unique mod that expands the current offering of structures and settlements, adding detailed builds that enhance the gameplay experience. It adds a host of areas and custom buildings to the different biomes across the overworld that make the world feel more adventurous.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Towns and Towers mod.

How to install the Minecraft Towns and Towers mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the Minecraft Towns and Towers mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Biban_Auriu)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Towns and Towers mod for Minecraft can be installed by using any mod loader that has Fabric/Forge/NeoForge/Quilt installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with Fabric running on game version 1.21.8.

Ad

Trending

Here's how you can download and install the Towns and Towers Minecraft mod:

Visit the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once done, simply log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the Towns and Towers mod for Minecraft by Biban_Auriu. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. To install the Towns and Towers mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, just drag and place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Fabric/NeoForge/Forge/Quilt installed or are new to installing packs and dependencies, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process seamless. For installation using the Curseforge mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed app. Once the Curseforge app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Towns and Towers mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended to do a fresh installation. This prevents any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected corruption during runtime. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the required files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, click the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Towns and Towers mod successfully installed.

Ad

For manual installation of the Minecraft Towns and Towers mod, you must install the Cristel Lib dependency to ensure the base mod functions as intended. Simply download and place it in the same folder as the mod to ensure it works flawlessly. If this seems like too much, you can always opt for automatic installation using the Curseforge launcher.

Also read: All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age update

Ad

Features of the Minecraft Towns and Towers mod

The Minecraft Towns and Towers mod introduces an array of variants for villages, pillage towers, and other structures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Biban_Auriu)

The Minecraft Towns and Towers mod is a unique mod that introduces a diverse range of new designs and variants for villages, pillager outposts, and even ships. These custom variants are more detailed than their vanilla counterpart, but they blend in seamlessly with the overarching gameplay aesthetics.

Ad

Additionally, the Minecraft Towns and Towers mod introduces over 50 unique structures featuring distinct designs and styles, with some inspired by real-life architectural marvels. These buildings populate and coexist with the vanilla assets and offer unique variations that add a new layer of adventure and immersion in the gameplay.

The structures of the Minecraft Towns and Towers mod blend in seamlessly with the vanilla design of the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Biban_Auriu)

The mod is also compatible with an array of world generation and structure mods, ensuring you can create your own unique world without compatibility issues. It also implements the default loot pool, ensuring your adventures are rewarded with loot as well. The unique structures and detailed design make the Minecraft Towns and Towers mod one of the best assets for adventure worlds and servers.

Ad

The Minecraft Towns and Towers mod is also compatible with shader mods such as Iris and Optifine, ensuring that you can use a host of shader packs to enhance the visual identity. The combination of realistic packs with the generated structures will transform the vanilla world into a new universe.

Also read: All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age update

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!