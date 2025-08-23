Minecraft ProjectE mod guide

The Minecraft ProjectE mod is a unique mod that introduces an energy and matter conversion system, allowing players to recycle items and transmute them. Based on the popular Equivalent Exchange 2, it adds an array of new features, such as collectors and condensers, to allow for the creation of powerful weapons and items.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft ProjectE mod.

How to install the Minecraft ProjectE mod

Use the Curseforge loader to download and install the Minecraft ProjectE mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/SinKillerJ)

The ProjectE mod for Minecraft can be installed by using any mod loader that has Forge/NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with NeoForge running game version 1.21.1.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft ProjectE mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, simply log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the ProjectE mod for Minecraft by SinKillerJ. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the ProjectE mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, just drag and place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with NeoForge/Forge installed or are new to installing packs and mods, use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process seamless. For installation using the Curseforge mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed app. Once the Curseforge app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the ProjectE mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended to install it on a fresh installation. This is to prevent any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoid unexpected corruption during runtime. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the required files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, click the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the ProjectE mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft ProjectE mod

The Minecraft ProjectE mod introduces a unique mechanic that allows players to transmute and transform items and blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/SinKillerJ)

The Minecraft ProjectE mod is an immersive mod that adds an intricate energy and matter conversion system. It institutes a system where players can dispose of blocks and items, allowing them to get other blocks or items in return. Each of these things holds a certain EMC value, which adds to the total energy storage in the transmutation table.

The transmutation table is one of the most powerful items in the mod, allowing players to exchange blocks and items with ease. Once you dispose of an item in the table, its recipe and build are stored. Now, you can use the EMC stored in the table to obtain the same or different blocks until the EMC runs out. You can burn any item or weapon to increase the raw powers, allowing you to craft even more.

Use the philosopher's stone in the Minecraft ProjectE mod to convert blocks and their properties (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/SinKillerJ)

Transmuting and condensing basic items and blocks will unlock more complicated and powerful blocks and raw materials such as red matter and dark matter. These complex blocks can be used to craft weapons and items like red matter swords, boots, gloves, and more. Additionally, some of these items can be transmuted or converted into further refined materials.

Apart from blocks and weapons, the Minecraft ProjectE mod contains the philosopher's stone, a powerful item that can convert and change the state of blocks. It is crucial in the construction of the transmutation table and opens up the way for further refinement of weapons and other complex items. Pair the complex and base items to unlock newer and powerful raw materials and weapons.

