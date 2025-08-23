5 best Minecraft resource packs with custom models

Players are always looking for the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models to transform the vanilla visuals, adding an array of new textures and looks to the generic style. The community features many unique packs that add new items to the world and spice up the gameplay.

Ad

Here are the five best Minecraft resource packs with custom models.

Cute Mob models and other best Minecraft resource packs with custom models

1) Cute Mob Models Resource Pack

The pack features a major overhaul to all entities and mobs, providing cute textures and an array of custom sounds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Cute Mob Models Resource Pack by emmie_4 transforms standard mobs and creatures into adorable anime-themed characters with unique features. The pack humanises the entities, adding a cute and intuitive interaction mechanism. The pack transforms villagers, iron golems, creepers, and even skeletons, offering custom and improved looks.

Ad

Trending

It is recommended to run the pack with OptiFine, allowing players to add more shaders to style their world and enjoy this pack in a unique way. Players can also change the texture of mobs using name tags, offering an array of customization options. The highly detailed textures and animations easily rank this one of the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models.

Also read: Minecraft Simple Clouds mod guide

2) Super Cute Texture Pack

Ad

The intricate textures of the mobs make this one of the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/)

BrandonItaly's Super Cute Texture Pack is one of the most immersive resource packs that exists, transforming your vanilla visuals into an adorable universe filled with cuddly mobs with custom textures. The pack reimagines an array of mobs, giving them a major facelift with unique assets.

Ad

The resource pack adds an array of adorable textures for blocks, items, and entities. Apart from mobs, it also offers a major overhaul to many blocks, imparting a unique design that easily ranks it as one of the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models.

3) Tissou's Zombie Pack

This pack brings a major overhaul to the array of undead mobs in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/)

Tissou's Zombie Pack is a unique and immersive resource pack that massively transforms the zombies and other undead mobs, like husks and drowned. The pack introduces over 1500 custom assets for these entities, offering a wide variety that adds to the immersiveness of the gameplay.

Ad

Apart from textures, it also adds hundreds of new sounds to these undead mobs, making it a truly stunning pack that adds a terrifying atmosphere to the world. The array of unique textures and assets makes Tissou's Zombie Pack one of the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models.

Also read: How to look up Minecraft usernames

4) Ashen 16x

The array of new mob designs and items ranks this as one of the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/)

Ashen 16x is a unique resource pack that adds a retro charm to the world, introducing an array of custom blocks and mob designs that resemble a medieval world. It features custom designs for entities such as villagers, creepers, skeletons, and more — creating a truly immersive gameplay experience that ranks it as one of the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models.

Ad

Apart from the overhaul to the mobs, the Ashen 16x also adds an array of new textures to blocks and structures, transforming the vanilla look while maintaining the overarching aesthetics of the game. Additionally, it is compatible with other packs, allowing you to stack multiple sets to create a unique experience.

5) Devorian Steampunk

The host of unique textures and custom models for blocks makes this one of the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/)

Devorian Steampunk is an immersive resource pack that replaces vanilla graphics with steampunk-themed textures and custom assets. These high-resolution textures in the pack completely redefine the gameplay experience in-game, modifying the visuals of over 450 blocks and adding new graphical elements for 100+ items.

Ad

Additionally, the Devorian Steampunk pack also supports parallax occlusion and PBR, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in these custom textures. The array of new visual overhauls, paired with the compatibility for additional packs, easily ranks this as one of the best Minecraft resource packs with custom models.

Also read: How to make copper decorations in Minecraft

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!