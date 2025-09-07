  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player showcases beautiful underwater-themed texture pack

Minecraft player showcases beautiful underwater-themed texture pack

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 07, 2025 14:02 GMT
The underwater sky texture for Minecraft (Image via Modrinth/UsernameGeri)
The underwater sky texture for Minecraft (Image via Modrinth/UsernameGeri)

The Overworld in Minecraft features biomes with various resources, and exploring these regions makes the game more fun. However, oceans are an underused part of the Overworld. While there are vast oceans with some life and structures worth exploring, the underwater world feels quite empty and static. What makes things worse is how underwater often looks like a normal biome with a blue overlay.

Ad

On the Minecraft subreddit, player u/Gery9705 posted a texture pack they created that makes the underwater sky more realistic. The video shows the player standing deep underwater with the light source far above them. The light‑scattering effect looked very realistic, conveying the vast and intimidating size of the ocean. The original poster added that this texture pack would be great for Skyblock and other void‑based game modes and included a link to the mod.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
sk promotional banner

u/Erev‑In‑Eden said that the texture looks great and asked which edition it was available for. The original poster replied that it was only available for the Java Edition, as most third‑party mods are. They asked the commenter to check the changelog and "readme" files on the Modrinth page for more details.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/K79A23 called it pretty but added that it triggered their thalassophobia quite a lot. For those unaware, thalassophobia is the fear of massive bodies of water, such as oceans and seas.

Ad
Redditors react to the underwater sky texture pack for Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the underwater sky texture pack for Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Kaiviti_tahine replied that they almost had a panic attack every time the video showed the player looking over the edge. Perhaps this is one of the reasons Mojang Studios might not make the ocean too realistic.

Ad

Better oceans in Minecraft

Some features that should be a part of the Minecraft ocean game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)
Some features that should be a part of the Minecraft ocean game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

While many players are asking Mojang Studios to bring a major End update, some are looking for an ocean biome overhaul. Oceans take up a lot of space in the Overworld, where players spend most of their time. However, there is not much to explore in the underwater world apart from ocean monuments.

Ad

Not only that, but the underwater life is also severely lacking. Apart from some fish, dolphins, and the drowned, the oceans are empty, with little worth exploring and few threats to challenge players. Mojang Studios needs to work on something big for the ocean and bring more life and layers to it.

Just as the Copper Age update is finally adding more uses for copper and making the process of mining it worth the effort, the developers could introduce more biomes and fish variants for the underwater world.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications