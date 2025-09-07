Minecraft player showcases beautiful underwater-themed texture pack

The Overworld in Minecraft features biomes with various resources, and exploring these regions makes the game more fun. However, oceans are an underused part of the Overworld. While there are vast oceans with some life and structures worth exploring, the underwater world feels quite empty and static. What makes things worse is how underwater often looks like a normal biome with a blue overlay.On the Minecraft subreddit, player u/Gery9705 posted a texture pack they created that makes the underwater sky more realistic. The video shows the player standing deep underwater with the light source far above them. The light‑scattering effect looked very realistic, conveying the vast and intimidating size of the ocean. The original poster added that this texture pack would be great for Skyblock and other void‑based game modes and included a link to the mod.Fully animated underwater sky texture pack byu/Gery9705 inMinecraftu/Erev‑In‑Eden said that the texture looks great and asked which edition it was available for. The original poster replied that it was only available for the Java Edition, as most third‑party mods are. They asked the commenter to check the changelog and &quot;readme&quot; files on the Modrinth page for more details.u/K79A23 called it pretty but added that it triggered their thalassophobia quite a lot. For those unaware, thalassophobia is the fear of massive bodies of water, such as oceans and seas.Redditors react to the underwater sky texture pack for Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/Kaiviti_tahine replied that they almost had a panic attack every time the video showed the player looking over the edge. Perhaps this is one of the reasons Mojang Studios might not make the ocean too realistic.Better oceans in MinecraftSome features that should be a part of the Minecraft ocean game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)While many players are asking Mojang Studios to bring a major End update, some are looking for an ocean biome overhaul. Oceans take up a lot of space in the Overworld, where players spend most of their time. However, there is not much to explore in the underwater world apart from ocean monuments.Not only that, but the underwater life is also severely lacking. Apart from some fish, dolphins, and the drowned, the oceans are empty, with little worth exploring and few threats to challenge players. Mojang Studios needs to work on something big for the ocean and bring more life and layers to it.Just as the Copper Age update is finally adding more uses for copper and making the process of mining it worth the effort, the developers could introduce more biomes and fish variants for the underwater world.