Minecraft Superman add-on guide: How to get and play

Mojang has partnered with Oreville to release a Minecraft Superman add-on, allowing fans of the Man of Steel to enjoy their favorite characters in the game. The pack features powerful superheroes and iconic locations from the world of Superman, making it the perfect way to explore the universe.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Superman add-on.

How to get the Minecraft Superman add-on

Head to the Marketplace to obtain the Minecraft Superman add-on (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Superman add-on can be purchased for 1510 Minecoins from the Minecraft Marketplace. Just head to the in-game store and search for it. Alternatively, you can also click on this deep link to open it.

Before claiming the Superman add-on, it is recommended to ensure you are logged in to the game with your official Microsoft account. This ensures the pack is bound to your account. Once it is opened in the game, click on the 1510 button with the Minecoin logo next to it to purchase the pack.

Once obtained, download it to your preferred device. This will replace it with a button that will let you activate the add-on and use it in a world of your choice. It is recommended to install the Superman add-on in a new save to ensure there are no conflicts with existing add-ons, behavior packs, and resource packs.

Features of the Minecraft Superman add-on

The Minecraft Superman add-on adds iconic characters and structures from the universe (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Superman add-on is a unique pack that adds an array of popular characters from the Superman universe through engaging and exciting quests. Apart from the Man of Steel, the pack adds Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and other icons that players can interact with during quests.

In the DLC, you take on the role of Superman as he thwarts Lex Luthor's plans and keeps the city safe. It adds a unique gameplay mechanic and challenging missions where gamers can fight and interact using iconic powers such as Super Strength, Heat Vision, and Super-Breath to take down villains and protect Metropolis.

Use iconic powers like Super Strength and Heat Vision to defeat enemies in the add-on (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Superman add-on also adds an array of buildings and popular settings from the universe, with iconic structures such as the Metropolis, Daily Planet, and the iconic Fortress of Solitude available to explore and interact with.

Apart from the immersive features and characters from the Superman universe, the Minecraft add-on also rewards you with a free character creator item, the Superman fan top. It can be claimed from the Dressing Room and features the signature logo of the Man of Steel, making it a great way to immerse yourself in the gameplay.

