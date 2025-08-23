Minecraft reportedly getting special paid Vibrant Visuals add-ons

Minecraft is reportedly getting special paid Vibrant Visuals add-ons, expanding the current ability of the in-game look. The visual overhaul was one of the biggest since the game's launch, so it comes as no surprise that Marketplace creators are looking to release packs that utilise and build upon features like volumetric lighting, improved shadows, and more.Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft getting special paid Vibrant Visuals add-ons.Minecraft is reportedly getting paid Vibrant Visuals add-onsMinecraft recently released Vibrant Visuals, one of the biggest visual overhauls to the game in decades. It introduced an array of shader-like features such as volumetric lighting and improved shadows, resulting in a massive transformation of the vanilla look. The enhanced lighting and reflection have massively enhanced the gameplay experience.Now, it seems that special add-ons and packs are set to release in the Marketplace, which will specifically target Vibrant Visuals, using the new overhaul and enhancing the experience. Popular mod and add-on creator Poggy recently posted on social media platform X, where he stated that their Vibrant Visuals pack 'Luminous Dreams' is set to arrive in the store soon.Vibrant Visuals add-ons are set to make their way to the Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)According to the creator, Luminous Dreams will be a Vibrant Visuals pack that will enhance the game's new look, adding a layer of warmth, depth, and character. It will add soft lighting, glowing atmospheres, and other environmental details that will make the visual overhaul even more immersive. While it is a step away from pure realism, it adds a style that will blend in seamlessly with the iconic aesthetic.The arrival of special packs in the Marketplace could be a major game-changer for the content and resource packs that will arrive in the future. While the release of Vibrant Visuals had stated that it would be compatible with existing content, the release of special add-ons tailored to the update will ensure a wider range of compatibility.The Vibrant Visuals add-ons could take advantage of the major overhaul in the visual mechanics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)Upcoming and future add-ons and resource packs could take advantage of the PBR modelling and result in texture packs and content that moulds their identity around the update. They could be built around utilising the improved modeling texture-mapped surface details, as well as multiple illumination sources.While it is a purely cosmetic change, these Vibrant Visuals packs could massively change how the game looks and influence future developments with regard to the visual identity and the game's design. With Ray-tracing becoming second-nature in most modern titles, packs like these will utilise the new features of the overhaul and deliver stunning visuals.Also read: Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on guide: How to get and playCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelvesHow to get boss mob spawn eggsHow to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll fishing enchantments explained