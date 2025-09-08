Minecraft announces giveaway to celebrate collaboration with Opposuits

Minecraft is known to partner with an array of major brands and franchises to launch unique collectibles and items, expanding the offerings for gamers. Now, Mojang is giving away themed merchandise to celebrate its partnership with clothing brand OppoSuits, and players can take part in this exciting giveaway.Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft giveaway to celebrate the collaboration with Opposuits.Mojang announces Minecraft suit giveaway to celebrate collaboration with OpposuitsMojang has just announced a collaboration with clothing brand Opposuits, and the developers are giving away three themed official Minecraft suits to commemorate the partnership. They have partnered to release an exclusive collection of suits based on popular mobs and the iconic block-shaped aesthetics of the game. It includes suits, shirts, onesies, and other clothing items.Players can head to the official giveaway page and enter the giveaway. To enter, they will need to sign up with their information. Once done, entries can be made by filling out the attached form below.Additionally, more entries can be made by referring a friend or filling up the section and describing where players would wear the Opposuit. More entries in the suit giveaway essentially increase the chances of winning this sweepstakes. The event ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on September 10, 2025.In terms of eligibility, this giveaway is only open to legal residents of the 50 United States. This includes the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well. Additionally, participants have to be 18 years of age or older. For minors, it is required to obtain the consent of a parent/guardian. Additionally, employees and directors of Microsoft Corporation and its affiliates are not eligible for this suit giveaway.This sweepstakes is a great way for fans to have a chance to get their hands on themed merchandise to celebrate the partnership with Opposuits. With this collaboration, Minecraft adds one more feather to the ever-expanding association with brands such as Oreo, Fossil, Adidas, and more.Also read: All new crafting recipes in The Copper Age updateCheck out our other articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelvesHow to get boss mob spawn eggsHow to sort items using a copper golem4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll fishing enchantments explained