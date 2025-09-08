  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft announces giveaway to celebrate collaboration with Opposuits

Minecraft announces giveaway to celebrate collaboration with Opposuits

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 08, 2025 23:58 GMT
Minecraft
Minecraft is giving away official merchandise as part of their latest collaboration (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is known to partner with an array of major brands and franchises to launch unique collectibles and items, expanding the offerings for gamers. Now, Mojang is giving away themed merchandise to celebrate its partnership with clothing brand OppoSuits, and players can take part in this exciting giveaway.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft giveaway to celebrate the collaboration with Opposuits.

sk promotional banner

Mojang announces Minecraft suit giveaway to celebrate collaboration with Opposuits

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has just announced a collaboration with clothing brand Opposuits, and the developers are giving away three themed official Minecraft suits to commemorate the partnership. They have partnered to release an exclusive collection of suits based on popular mobs and the iconic block-shaped aesthetics of the game. It includes suits, shirts, onesies, and other clothing items.

Players can head to the official giveaway page and enter the giveaway. To enter, they will need to sign up with their information. Once done, entries can be made by filling out the attached form below.

Ad

Additionally, more entries can be made by referring a friend or filling up the section and describing where players would wear the Opposuit. More entries in the suit giveaway essentially increase the chances of winning this sweepstakes. The event ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on September 10, 2025.

In terms of eligibility, this giveaway is only open to legal residents of the 50 United States. This includes the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well. Additionally, participants have to be 18 years of age or older. For minors, it is required to obtain the consent of a parent/guardian. Additionally, employees and directors of Microsoft Corporation and its affiliates are not eligible for this suit giveaway.

Ad

This sweepstakes is a great way for fans to have a chance to get their hands on themed merchandise to celebrate the partnership with Opposuits. With this collaboration, Minecraft adds one more feather to the ever-expanding association with brands such as Oreo, Fossil, Adidas, and more.

Also read: All new crafting recipes in The Copper Age update

Check out our other articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications