Mojang reveals the name of Minecraft Fall Game Drop 2025

Mojang has just revealed the name of the Minecraft Fall Game Drop 2025, and players are excited. Aptly titled 'The Copper Age', the major update is set to bring an array of new features and items based on copper, including the much-awaited copper golem.Here's everything you need to know about 'The Copper Age', the Minecraft Fall Game Drop 2025.Minecraft is entering its Copper Age with the new updateMojang has just revealed the name of the upcoming Game Drop, and it is called 'The Copper Age'. While Mojang has not given a concrete date for the release, they have stated that it is set to arrive later this year, in 2025. Players will have to wait for further teasers and announcements from the developers to see what's next.This game-changing update will introduce an array of new features and changes, including the arrival of the copper golem, a variant of the golem mob. This unique mob helps players sort and arrange items, making it a great accompaniment for resource management in the game. The ob picks up items players drop in the copper chest, neatly stacking them and making it easier to manage inventory. The copper golem is a fantastic asset for resource management in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)The Copper Age Minecraft update will also introduce the copper golem statue, an oxidised version of the copper golem that can be used as a decorative item or used in builds owing to its unique redstone properties of sending different signals based on poses.Apart from the mob, the 'The Copper Age' Minecraft game drop introduces an array of copper tools, including the copper pickaxe, copper axe, copper hoe, and a copper shovel. These variants expand the current roster of tools, adding a new level of durability in the gameplay.The Fall Game Drop 2025 will add new copper weapons and armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)As for weaponry, the Minecraft Fall Game Drop 2025 will also introduce the copper sword, offering more damage and hit points than the inferior stone sword. Additionally, the update will also introduce copper armor, adding the copper helmet, copper chestplate, copper leggings, and copper boots. These weapons and armor offer a better layer of protection and damage, bridging the gap between different tiers in the game and making it easier for players to take on enemies earlier in the game.The Copper Age update introduces a host of new copper decorations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)Apart from new mobs and weaponry, the Copper Age, the upcoming Minecraft Fall Game Drop 2025, will introduce many new copper decorations as well. It is set to add the copper torches, lanterns, chains, and bars. These new items vastly expand the building and creative possibilities in the game, paving the way for new and unique builds.The upcoming Minecraft will also introduce shelves, a powerful storage block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)The upcoming Minecraft update will also introduce shelves, a cool and powerful way to store and stack items. These unique blocks can be stacked and placed next to each other, creating a powerful storage system that allows hot-swap and can be powered with redstone for additional efficiency.Additionally, players should also look forward to the array of new dye art that will be introduced with The Copper Age, the upcoming Minecraft Fall Game Drop 2025. Dye art has received an array of new icons, making it easier for players to recognise and organise them.