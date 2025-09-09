How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview

Mojang released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview on September 9, 2025. This new experimental build introduces changes to blocks such as the copper items, alongside graphical changes and improvements to certain gameplay aspects. Additionally, it addresses existing bugs and performance issues that were persistent in the game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.120.21 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. This build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Use the game library to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can enjoy and try out the latest modifications and improvements in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview on your Xbox consoles if you have an active internet connection and the game installed. Additionally, you can also play this experimental build if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or the Ultimate edition).

Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Head to the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your preferred console. Open the game library and navigate to the search bar. Now, search for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, select it and choose the "Install" button. Now, wait for the required game assets to be successfully downloaded and installed. It is recommended not to turn off your console and have a stable internet connection to prevent the preview files from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview make an array of changes to copper items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview on your PlayStation 4/5 console by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Head to the sidebar on the left and locate the "Preview" button. Now, find and click on the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console). Once done, select the "Download" button, and wait for the required preview files to get installed on your console. Additionally, ensure your console has a stable internet connection during the installation and is not turned off to prevent files from getting corrupted.

Android/iOS devices

Head over to the individual platform to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also offers these experimental builds for mobile devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to experience the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview. They can check out all the new changes and features on compatible Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview on your supported Android or iOS mobile devices:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your preferred Android device. Navigate to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the search bar at the top. Once located, scroll down to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Next, wait for the files of the beta build to be downloaded and installed on your device. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and open the Minecraft preview's listing link. It is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for the build. If none are available, you will have to circle back on the first of the next month to try your luck. Sign up for the beta and preview using your registered Microsoft account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your linked ID with links to access the preview build. Next, open the email and select the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can just click and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

iOS players are recommended to run and play this experimental build occasionally to retain access to their slot. Since spots for Previews are very limited, access is revoked after a period of inactivity. Logging in ensures that you can keep enjoying future experimental builds without new registrations.

Additionally, it is worth noting that most Android and iOS devices have automatic updates enabled to ensure that installed apps are always on the latest versions. However, if this setting is not turned on or you want to queue the update manually on your device, simply do so by heading over to the App Store (Android) and Testflight (iOS).

You will notice that the usual "Open/Play" button will be replaced by a new "Update" button. Simply tap it and wait for the update to complete. Once done, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can experiment with the latest features and changes made to the copper blocks and game file directory in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview ahead of its release if you have a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows device.

However, if you do not have the game purchased or installed, visit the Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to obtain it. Once done, install the launcher application in your preferred directory and log in with your bound Microsoft account.

Once set up and you're logged in, follow these steps to try out the latest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview from the Microsoft Store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview version like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.20 beta and preview installed on your device, make your way to the Microsoft Store app to queue the update manually.

Head over to the Microsoft Store app library and manually queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview by following these steps:

Open the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on your PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait while the preview files are installed. You can check the blue ring next to it for a progress update and estimate. However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window. This will force a check for all available updates on your device and locate them.

Apart from the Microsoft Store, you can use the native Xbox app on your PC to update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview as well. Launch the application and head over to the left sidebar, and find the list of your installed games.

Now, select the Preview edition from the list and tap on the manage section. Next, hit the "Update" button at the top to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview.

For new beta edition players

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview from the official Minecraft launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time setting up a preview build on your PC, you will need to get your hands on the official Minecraft launcher to get started. Log in with your bound Microsoft account and choose Bedrock from the list of versions and variants on the left sidebar.

Once done, follow these steps to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.120.21 beta and preview successfully:

Head over to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release," located next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Now, click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Make sure to select the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, choose the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview.

It is worth noting that it might take some time for all the assets to be ready for use since this will be the first installation of a preview build. Once done, check out the features and changes to the various gameplay aspects ahead of their release in upcoming drops and builds.

Also read: 5 things to do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age update

