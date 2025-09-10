Minecraft x Superman DLC announced

Mojang Studios has just announced a Minecraft x Superman DLC, introducing a unique add-on that brings the world of Superman to the game. It adds an array of popular characters from the franchise alongside structures from the world of the superhero from Krypton.Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Superman DLC.Mojang announces Minecraft x Superman DLC featuring characters from the universeMojang Studios has just revealed a Minecraft x Superman DLC, bringing the reporter by day and superhero by night, Clark Kent, to the game. The unique add-on brings characters such as Superman, Lois Lane, and even arch-nemesis Lex Luthor to life, offering a unique storyline and gameplay experience. The Superman DLC is currently available in the Marketplace for 1510 Minecoins.The Superman add-on lets players defeat enemies and win quests using his iconic powers (Image via Mojang Studios)Apart from the characters, the add-on adds an array of structures and settings from the universe, with iconic buildings such as the Metropolis, Daily Planet, and the iconic Fortress of Solitude. In the DLC, players take on the role of Superman as he thwarts Luthor's plans and keeps the city safe. The Minecraft add-on also adds Luthorcorp, Lex's evil lair and base of action. Players can take part in an array of missions to take down the enemy NPCs. It adds powers of flight and heat vision, making it easy to defeat the hostile entities and succeed in the missions.The Minecraft x Superman DLC rewards players with a free character creator item (Image via Mojang Studios)Apart from the immersive world of Superman and other NPCs, the add-on also rewards players with a free Superman fan top, which can be claimed from the Dressing Room. This unique top character creator item features the signature logo of the Man of Steel and is a great way to dive into the gameplay.Also read: 5 things to do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age updateCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelves in MinecraftHow to get boss mob spawn eggsHow to sort items using a copper golem4 best Minecraft mods to bring mobs to lifeAll Minecraft fishing enchantments explained