Minecraft The Copper Age update guide

Mojang will soon be releasing their third Minecraft game drop of the year, The Copper Age. After the Chase the Skies, Mojang immediately started working on this game drop and released the first beta version on July 1, 2025. They then continued to introduce new features and finally revealed their name in August. This game drop is one of the largest ever released by Mojang in terms of number of features.

Here is everything to know about The Copper Age game drop for Minecraft.

Everything to know about Minecraft The Copper Age game drop

Features releasing in The Copper Age game drop

The game drop will get loads of new features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In The Copper Age's first beta and preview version, Mojang revealed the new copper golem, chest, nugget, armor, and tools. These features clearly hinted that the update was all about copper. Gradually, they also added more quality-of-life features, some exclusive to Bedrock and others to Java Edition.

Here is a full list of all the new features arriving with the Minecraft The Copper Age game drop:

Copper bars

Copper chains

Copper chest

Copper golem

Copper golem statue

Copper lantern

Copper torch

Oxidized copper lightning rod

Copper armor

Copper horse armor

Copper tools

Copper sword

Copper nugget

Shelf

End Sky flashes (JE only)

F3 Debug customization options (JE only)

New dye textures

Iron Golem's poppy interaction with Copper Golem

Expected date of The Copper Age game drop

Mojang has not revealed the release date of The Copper Age game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang declared a few weeks ago that they had finished adding new features for The Copper Age. This indicated that the new feature list is now complete, and the devs will now fix any bugs that may arise before releasing the game drop.

The Copper Age might release sometime in September, since developers have completed incorporating all of the new features a few weeks ago in August. The chances of its release next month further increase because Mojang might also hold its second Minecraft Live event in September.

How to try The Copper Age features right now

The Copper Age game drop features can be played through snapshots and beta previews (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since Mojang has already introduced The Copper Age features in snapshots and beta preview versions, any player can play with the new features.

Here is a short guide on how to play The Copper Age features in Java Edition:

Open the Minecraft official launcher. Select the Java Edition section. Open the drop-down menu beside the Play button. Select Latest Snapshot. Hit play for the launcher to download the necessary files. Enter the game and create a new world to play with new copper features.

Here is how to play The Copper Age features on Bedrock Edition:

Head to the store app on your device. Search for either Minecraft or Minecraft Preview. Download the Minecraft Preview version, or join the beta on Android. Open the latest Preview version. While creating a new world in the Preview version, turn on the "Fall game drop" feature in the "Experimental" section. Enter the world and enjoy new copper features before release.

