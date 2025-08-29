Minecraft player showcases easy to build statues

One of the most popular activities in Minecraft is building different structures. Talented builders use various blocks in the blocky world to create everything from small mud bases to massive castles and even towns and cities. Creativity is the most powerful tool when it comes to these builds, and players share different ways of creating unique structures as well.Minecraft player u/Sun_Fal shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing four ways of creating different types of statues with a similar base. The picture featured statues of a Viking, the Hollow Knight, a Roman soldier, and a lower‑ranking soldier. The differences emerged from the use of multiple blocks, such as wool, andesite, and chiseled stone.Statues for around town byu/Sun_Fal inMinecraftbuildsu/FireCrafter_ asked the original poster if they could post a photo showing the backside of the Hollow Knight statue, as their brother would have loved to see the Knight’s weapon. u/SStirland said that these designs would have been great for other statues as well and added that a tutorial for the build or a walk-around video would also have been great.u/archiminos asked which blocks were at the bottom of the statues that resembled stone bricks with a kind of trim. u/GodAtlas replied that it might have been chiseled tuff bricks. The original poster did not reply to the comment, so the correct answer remained unknown.Redditors talk about the statue build (Image via Reddit)u/Ok_Blueberry304 expressed that they would have loved to add the Roman soldier statue to their build, as it would have fit perfectly around their castle. They also mentioned a giant kneeling Steve statue with a pickaxe in the center. u/No‑Platform4197 added that they found the Roman soldier statue to be the best and their favorite.Interesting builds in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle built in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)Minecraft players have used the resources in the blocky world to bring their creativity to life. From building detailed castles that are intricately designed to large-scale projects such as mountains, cities, and even fictional countries, talented builders have created everything. All of these builds show the dedication players have towards the game and how it has fostered an active community as well.Not just large builds, but redstone experts have created machines that sound impossible to make in the game. These builds include working displays, machines, and even a functional computer with impressive processing capabilities. Some have even made devices in Minecraft that can run simple games such as Minesweeper.