Minecraft player showcases easy to build statues

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 29, 2025 20:46 GMT
A Minecraft player shows different statues with a simple base (Image via Reddit/Sun_Fai/Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player shows different statues with a simple base (Image via Reddit/Sun_Fai/Mojang Studios)

One of the most popular activities in Minecraft is building different structures. Talented builders use various blocks in the blocky world to create everything from small mud bases to massive castles and even towns and cities. Creativity is the most powerful tool when it comes to these builds, and players share different ways of creating unique structures as well.

Minecraft player u/Sun_Fal shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing four ways of creating different types of statues with a similar base. The picture featured statues of a Viking, the Hollow Knight, a Roman soldier, and a lower‑ranking soldier. The differences emerged from the use of multiple blocks, such as wool, andesite, and chiseled stone.

u/FireCrafter_ asked the original poster if they could post a photo showing the backside of the Hollow Knight statue, as their brother would have loved to see the Knight’s weapon. u/SStirland said that these designs would have been great for other statues as well and added that a tutorial for the build or a walk-around video would also have been great.

u/archiminos asked which blocks were at the bottom of the statues that resembled stone bricks with a kind of trim. u/GodAtlas replied that it might have been chiseled tuff bricks. The original poster did not reply to the comment, so the correct answer remained unknown.

Redditors talk about the statue build (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the statue build (Image via Reddit)

u/Ok_Blueberry304 expressed that they would have loved to add the Roman soldier statue to their build, as it would have fit perfectly around their castle. They also mentioned a giant kneeling Steve statue with a pickaxe in the center. u/No‑Platform4197 added that they found the Roman soldier statue to be the best and their favorite.

Interesting builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle built in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle built in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have used the resources in the blocky world to bring their creativity to life. From building detailed castles that are intricately designed to large-scale projects such as mountains, cities, and even fictional countries, talented builders have created everything. All of these builds show the dedication players have towards the game and how it has fostered an active community as well.

Not just large builds, but redstone experts have created machines that sound impossible to make in the game. These builds include working displays, machines, and even a functional computer with impressive processing capabilities. Some have even made devices in Minecraft that can run simple games such as Minesweeper.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
